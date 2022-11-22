Home World Meghan and Harry awarded for their “heroic gesture against structural racism”. Controversy in the UK
World

Meghan and Harry awarded for their “heroic gesture against structural racism”. Controversy in the UK

by admin
Meghan and Harry awarded for their “heroic gesture against structural racism”. Controversy in the UK

First the controversy over the exorbitant amount asked to sit at the table with the Dukes of Sussex (about one million dollars) at the New York gala for the awarding of the Ripple of Hope prizes; then the one for the motivation of the recognition that will be awarded to Meghan and Harry on December 6th.

To make it known is Kerry Kennedygranddaughter of former US president John Fitzgerald Kennedy and daughter of Bob Kennedy as well as hostess of the prize organized by the “Robert F.

See also  Coronavirus in the world, the alarm returns in the US: 100 thousand cases and a thousand deaths a day

You may also like

US, PA journalist fired after attributing missile crash...

4.6 magnitude earthquake in Malta

Education, morality, embellishment, competition, mutual learning, joint research...

Italian student commits suicide in New York, the...

The rising trend of international flight volume is...

Macro imbalances, Brussels puts 17 countries (including Italy)...

Maneuver, the EU recommendations to Italy: “No to...

The Russian joke on the night of the...

Gas, the EU Commission proposes a price cap...

Preview of the first round of Group D...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy