(Voice of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China) Overseas Chinese: The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China plans to better benefit the world in China‘s development in the future

China News Agency, Beijing, October 17th, title: Overseas Chinese: The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China plans to better benefit the world in the future of China‘s development

China News Agency reporter Wu Kanmenrui

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opened in Beijing on the 16th. When interviewed, overseas Chinese expressed that they are very proud of China‘s development achievements and firmly believe that China‘s development will better benefit the world.

On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was grandly opened in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.Photo by China News Agency reporter Sheng Jiapeng

Point out the direction and draw the blueprint

Yu Anlin, president of the Russian Federation of Overseas Chinese, said that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China reviewed China‘s work in the past five years and the great changes in the new era in the past ten years, and scientifically planned the goals, tasks and major policies of China‘s development in the next five years or even longer. The policy inspires Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad to gather the positive energy of hard work and forge ahead, and form a strong synergy to realize the Chinese dream together.

“Strengthen and improve the work of overseas Chinese affairs, and form a strong force that is committed to national rejuvenation.” The statement concerning the work of overseas Chinese affairs in the report made Gao Wei, president of the Overseas Chinese Federation of Kenya, deeply touched, “This reflects the importance the Communist Party of China attaches to the work of overseas Chinese affairs and overseas Chinese. In recent years, China‘s overseas Chinese affairs work and the concept of serving overseas Chinese have advanced with the times, and we look forward to relevant departments to introduce more measures to benefit overseas Chinese in the future to provide more convenience and protection for overseas Chinese.”

Fu Jinli, President of the Egyptian Association of Chinese and Overseas Chinese and Cairo-China Peaceful Reunification Promotion Association, said, “Overseas Chinese are delighted by China‘s development achievements and believe that under the guidance of the blueprint formulated by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China‘s economy will develop on a high-quality path. We will continue to write new chapters and provide strong momentum for the recovery of the world economy.”

“China‘s economic and social development has made historic achievements in the past ten years, and overseas Chinese are honored.” Nan Gengxu, President of Botswana China Peaceful Reunification Promotion Association, paid special attention to China‘s great achievements in poverty alleviation and building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way. , “China has created a Chinese sample of poverty reduction and governance, which provides a useful reference for African countries’ poverty reduction.”

China‘s development benefits the world

“The report draws a blueprint for China‘s future, which not only depicts China‘s development, but also brings together opportunities for the world.” Li Changzuo, president of the Japan-China-Korea Economic, Trade and Cultural Exchange Association, said that the current world has undergone great changes unseen in a century and is accelerating its evolution. China‘s concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, global development initiatives, and global security initiatives will continue to play an important role in international cooperation and global governance.

Huang Guanjie, director of the interview center of the French “European Times”, said that the report clearly showed the world the blueprint of China‘s future development, which not only made the Chinese people high-spirited, but also showed the world China‘s determination to promote human peace and development. The Chinese solution also opens up new ideas for solving common problems faced by mankind in the complex and ever-changing international situation.

Wang Ran, president of the China Peaceful Reunification Promotion Association in Sydney, Australia, said that from the overall promotion of 21 free trade pilot zones to the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port, from the promulgation and implementation of the Foreign Investment Law of the People’s Republic of China to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement ( RCEP) came into effect. In recent years, China has formed a pattern of opening up to the outside world with a wider scope, wider field and deeper level. It is believed that in the future, the door of China‘s opening up will become wider and wider, and China‘s development will better benefit people from all over the world.

On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was grandly opened in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.Photo by China News Agency reporter Mao Jianjun

Gather overseas Chinese to continue to “build bridges”

The report pointed out, “mobilize all Chinese sons and daughters to think and work together around the realization of the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” Li Li, principal of the Nuremberg Chinese School in Germany, said that overseas Chinese, as part of all Chinese sons and daughters, should continue to give full play to their unique advantages and contribute to the Promote exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations.

Dai Zhiguang, executive chairman of the European Chinese Entrepreneurs Association, said, “The report mentioned that the joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’ has become a popular international public product and international cooperation platform. Italy is the first G7 country to formally participate in the joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’. , the overseas Chinese in Italy will fully integrate technical and management resources and continue to boost the construction of the ‘Belt and Road’.”

Jiang Wei, the US-China Report, said that overseas Chinese-language media will continue to innovate their discourse methods, improve the matrix of all media, and integrate with the mainstream society, so that overseas people can know a more comprehensive and authentic China and experience the rich and inclusive Chinese culture.

Mao Yancheng, director of the British Chinese Art Center, said, “The report talks about ‘promoting Chinese culture to the world‘, and overseas Chinese can start from the integration of Eastern and Western cultures and explore the way of cultural transmission of ‘beauty in each other’s beauty, beauty and beauty in common’ , and help the overseas spread of Chinese culture through art forms that can arouse the resonance of overseas audiences.” (End)