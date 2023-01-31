Home World Pakistan: a boat capsizes, 49 children drowned
World

Pakistan: a boat capsizes, 49 children drowned

by admin
Pakistan: a boat capsizes, 49 children drowned

Forty-nine children have died after the overloaded boat they were traveling on capsized in northwest Pakistan. The police made it known. The boys, aged between seven and 14, were all students and had been taken on a day trip to Tanda Dam Lake on Sunday.

«The water was freezing and this prevented rescue operations. Divers were able to dive deep today to recover the remaining bodies,” said Khateer Ahmad, a senior official in Pakistan’s emergency service, after rescuers spent three days dragging the bodies out of the frigid waters. The bodies of a teacher and a skipper were also pulled from the water, bringing the death toll to 51.

See also  Japanese media: Taro Kono leads the polls in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election | Taro Kono | Liberal Democratic Party |

You may also like

Chips and spare parts, everything comes to Russia....

No to pension reform, more and more French...

The U.S. winter storm returns: 40 million people...

Pope Francis in Kinshasa: “Hands off the Congo”

People of God, together with Bishops, contribute to...

Gazprom’s exports to Europe see historic drop, while...

The Hong Kong government no longer announces the...

Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: German Chancellor reiterates that...

Paris, strikes and demonstrations against the pension reform:...

Pope arrives in Kinshasa, begins visit in DR...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy