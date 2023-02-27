Home World Pelosi was publicly stunned: Why are there still homeless people in the United States after giving Ukraine $150 billion|Pelosi|Ukraine|United States_Sina News
World

Pelosi was publicly stunned: Why are there still homeless people in the United States after giving Ukraine $150 billion|Pelosi|Ukraine|United States_Sina News

by admin
Pelosi was publicly stunned: Why are there still homeless people in the United States after giving Ukraine $150 billion|Pelosi|Ukraine|United States_Sina News

Pelosi was publicly stunned: Why are there still homeless people in the United States after giving Ukraine $150 billion?

[#戴洛西公共被恩#: Why are there still homeless people in the United States who gave Ukraine $150 billion]In the past weekend, a video of “questioning Pelosi” became popular on the Internet. This American politician who firmly supports aid to Ukraine was publicly questioned by his own people. According to a report by the Russian Satellite News Agency on the 26th, it is not clear when this video showing an American man publicly questioning former US House Speaker Pelosi was shot, but its content has sparked heated discussions. The Russian Satellite News Agency stated that the video was shot in San Francisco. According to reports, the man who asked the question was immediately taken away from the scene. But as he left, he continued to question, referring to the Pelosi family’s “stock trading skills.” According to the media’s previous introduction, Pelosi is considered to be one of the famous “traders” in the US Congress. According to public information, her husband traded stocks and other financial assets worth 25 million to 81 million US dollars from 2019 to 2021, and made a lot of profits. As the speaker, she has an important influence on the legislation proposed by the House of Representatives. The American media believes that her husband’s financial transaction scale is constantly expanding and she has an inseparable relationship. Regarding the man’s above questioning, the satellite news agency stated that Pelosi’s response seemed to be that he was not eager to answer these questions, nor was he eager to provide any meaningful answers.

See also  Interview with IAEA head Rafael Grossi: "In the Zaporizhzhia plant I was moved. The risk is high, let's make it a 'sanctuary'"

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.

You may also like

Riccardo Giardina: my characters enter the heart.

In the chatrooms of migrant smugglers: here’s what...

Fecafoot, the championship and the golden eggs… ~...

The FIB announces news with The Offspring at...

Another domestic film classic within the “A1 Cinema”...

[Current Affairs and Military]The disintegration of the Russian...

ECB, Lagarde: there is every reason for a...

Robert Capa: diari di guerra!!!

Turkey earthquake in Malatya with a magnitude of...

Cars are becoming less popular among young people

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy