The Belgian federal police has intensified checks in the Brussels metro after threats of a possible terrorist attack that would have been organized for Wednesday 8 March had been reported in recent days. The threats were also confirmed by the US embassy in Belgium, which invited Americans in Brussels to be careful and avoid crowded places.

According to the Belgian newspaper The evening, on February 16 and March 3, two emails written in Russian were allegedly sent to the European Commission threatening a bomb explosion between the Yser and Rogier metro stations, in the city centre. Police said they searched the stations overnight for possible explosive devices, which were not found. The Brussels prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation to identify the author of the emails.