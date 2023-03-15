Porto-Inter report cards Resistance and ultimately suffering. Inter raises the wall and repels Porto’s assault, achieving the goal of the Champions League quarter-finals 12 years after where he joins Milan, who eliminated Tottenham last week. And if tonight Napoli, leading by two goals against Eintracht and comforted by the affection of its people, do not combine disasters, Italy will find three teams in the G8 of Europe as has not happened since 2006. Milan and Inter c ‘they were even then (with Juventus) and there are now, a medal that consoles the disappointed in the championship. And now there are those who hope in the derby to have the certainty of a team from the city in the semifinals. Reflections to do (READ HERE the complete report).

Drunk: 8 From one post to the other, in the first half he gets away with two dives and a scare, solved by Dimarco. Reactive on another slimy shot by Grujic and then spectacular in the final, with the deflection on the post. Between round trips he is the key man.

Darmian: 7 Always clear-headed and precise, even when a crooked pass from Barella forces him to spend his yellow card before the break: he resists Inzaghi’s “rule”, making no mistakes.

Unripe: 6.5 Some risk on Taremi, some late appointments. But he uses his heart and head.

Sticks: 6.5 It is evident that he would like to attack more, but he conserves energy for moments of suffering. She comes out in pain in the thigh.

Dumfries: 6,5 Getting a lineout reversed is a rare occurrence, which says enough about his approach. In difficulty with Zaidu, he is also pointed at by Galen and the first danger arises from his mistake. Then he settles down a bit. And in recovery, on the line, he makes the save of the year.

Stretcher: 6 More than quick, hurried, therefore often inaccurate. He has some occasion to scratch.

Calhanoglu: 6,5 He waits for the battle and climbs onto the barricades far too soon: recovering meters isn’t that simple. The brushstroke for Dimarco is one of the few technical gestures to remember from the whole match.

Mkhitaryan: 6,5 Porto too often get to the ball first, but when they don’t succeed, it’s up to them to set up the counterattack or look for the right hole. Explorer.

Dimarco: 7 It is said, even with reason, that defending is not his strong point, but if there is a rescue manual, the one on Evanilson is in the front pages, for timing and effectiveness. Cheers as if for a goal. The real one fails.

Dzeko: 6 Weak in the only goal ball, imprecise even on elementary balls, sometimes he seems like the stand-in of the one he admired for so many months. But in cover he gives a big hand, as a fighter.

Lautaro: 5.5 A hopeless shot, because it lacks light, is the symbol of an all too dull game.

D’Ambrosio: 6,5 The most convincing entrance: pushes, suffers, fights.

Luke: 6 Shoulders wide to try and take the pressure off

Skriniar: 6 Reappears after three weeks of sciatica: running in.

Brozovich: 6 Try to lower the temperature, it does not always succeed.

Inzaghi: 7 Inter finds the quarterfinals with suffering but lucidity. Accused in the league, but on nights without a parachute, he’s never wrong.