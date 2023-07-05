Requested dismissal of Aleksandar Martinović | Info

Tonight, the “Together” party requested the resignation of the Minister of State Administration and Local Self-Government of Serbia, Aleksandar Martinović, due to his statement about citizens who do not have offspring.

Izvor: Twitter/Screenshoot

The co-president of that opposition party, Biljana Stojaković, stated that with that statement, Martinović “offended not only the deputies, but also numerous Serbian citizens who do not have children of their own free will or for other reasons.”

She assessed in the statement that Martinović’s statement was scandalous and she called the minister “a shameless person unworthy of the position he holds”.

Stojaković asked the minister “whether citizens without children do not have the right to dignity of life in this country” and “whether those citizens of Serbia are less worthy of respect”.

“We demand the immediate resignation of Minister Martinović. A dignified life is the right of every citizen of Serbia,” she stated.

Earlier today, at the parliament session, Martinović said that members of the opposition who do not have children are criticizing the government regarding the handling of two mass murders in which a large number of children were killed.

This is such a scandal❗️ The Minister of the Government of the Republic of Serbia is calling out MPs who do not have children❗️ “Instead of children, feed puppies…”pic.twitter.com/p0SBYfbzHG — Miodrag Gavrilovic (@MishoGavrilovic)July 4, 2023

He pointed out that he has and feeds three children, and that some others “feed dogs, cats and goldfish”.

At the request of a part of the opposition, the parliament discussed the dismissal of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Bratislava Gašić.

(Beta)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

