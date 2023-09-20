Restoration of Regular and Domestic Flight Operations at Havana’s José Martí International Airport

The Cuban Company of Airports and Airport Services (ECASA) announced on Monday that regular and domestic flight operations have been restored at the José Martí International Airport of Havana. Starting September 18, flights will resume through terminals No. 2 and 3 with their usual schedules. In addition, domestic flights operated by Cubana de Aviación will resume operations through terminal No. 1 starting on Tuesday, September 19. The temporary transfer of domestic flights to terminal 5, implemented to accommodate the G-77 Summit, had caused discomfort among citizens due to increased fuel costs. However, flights between the United States and Havana have also been affected by the summit, with a change in terminal from 2 to 3. Flights are expected to return to normal conditions on September 18.

