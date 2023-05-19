Home » Soraya’s son has a jacuzzi Entertainment
World

Soraya’s son has a jacuzzi Entertainment

by admin
Soraya’s son has a jacuzzi Entertainment

Starlet Soraja Vučelić shocked followers on social networks again

Izvor: YouTube/Paparazzo Lov // DNK

Since then, she participated in a “bunny” contest and won, posed for “Playboy” and then became a hit on social networks where she posted hot pictures every day.

In recent years, Soraja has attracted the public’s attention with brash clips showing an expensive car at the bottom of the pool, a handful of bags from designer stores, and recently the fact that she lives in Croatia and became the mother of a boy, Khan.

Now her announcement has delighted her fans and angered her followers, who normally resent her for the luxury she flaunts. In the picture, you can see her son Kan’s “baby jacuzzi” – she covered the boy with an emoticon, but left it to be seen that the little one is enjoying it.

Like this:

Source:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community FAMOUS LIFE and be up to date every day!

See also  Ambulance workers attacked with baseball bats for medication | Info

You may also like

Nikola Kalinić did not play the whole quarter...

attacked a base with 150 Russians – Corriere...

Applause from Sicilian industrialists for changes to the...

Slovakia, the alleged instigator of the murder reporter...

Photo with AI of indigenous activist draws attention...

Berlusconi leaves the San Raffaele hospital after 45...

METHOD AGENCY AND “MONDO DESIRE” PROJECT AWARDED AT...

Khanate, referents of metal, come back to life...

Progress in the situation in Russia and Ukraine:...

FROM SUDAN TO PAKISTAN, THE EMPIRE DON’T GET...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy