Soraya’s son has a jacuzzi Entertainment

Starlet Soraja Vučelić shocked followers on social networks again

Since then, she participated in a “bunny” contest and won, posed for “Playboy” and then became a hit on social networks where she posted hot pictures every day.

In recent years, Soraja has attracted the public’s attention with brash clips showing an expensive car at the bottom of the pool, a handful of bags from designer stores, and recently the fact that she lives in Croatia and became the mother of a boy, Khan.



Now her announcement has delighted her fans and angered her followers, who normally resent her for the luxury she flaunts. In the picture, you can see her son Kan’s “baby jacuzzi” – she covered the boy with an emoticon, but left it to be seen that the little one is enjoying it.

