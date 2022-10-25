Home World The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Is Taiwan “more dangerous” after “anti-Taiwan independence” is written into the party constitution? – BBC News in Chinese
image source,Getty Images

“Resolutely Oppose and Contain ‘Taiwan Independence'” was incorporated into the CCP constitution for the first time, drawing great attention from all walks of life in Taiwan. Scholars generally believe that the CCP’s move is more symbolic than actual, but in the long run, it will exacerbate “brinkmanship” across the strait and heat up the situation in the Taiwan Strait.

The “Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China” passed the resolution on the “Constitution of the Communist Party of China (Amendment)”, adding “Insist on building the military through politics, strengthening the army through reform, technology, talent, and law, and the people’s army.” Build a world-class army, fully, accurately and unswervingly implement the policy of ‘one country, two systems’, and resolutely oppose and contain ‘Taiwan independence’.”

The resolution pointed out that enriching the above content “is conducive to adhering to the road of strengthening the military with Chinese characteristics, promoting the steady and long-term practice of ‘one country, two systems’, promoting the reunification of the motherland, and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.”

Comparison of old and new party constitution

Sung Wen-ti, a political scientist at the Australian National University, pointed out to the BBC’s Chinese analysis that the content of the new party constitution does not indicate specific actions or timetables for reunifying Taiwan, but it reflects that the CCP is more concerned about the internationalization of the Taiwan issue and the risk of external intervention. , he believes that cross-strait relations will be further strained.

