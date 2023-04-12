The 32-year-old mother-in-law and grandson love became popular on the Internet!A 61-year-old Japanese grandma dating a 29-year-old man

Recently, a Japanese pair of “mother-in-law and grandson love” with an age difference of 32 years has become popular on social media.

The person concerned is a 61-year-old Japanese woman who is dating a 29-year-old man. The woman is from Kumamoto, Kyushu. She is 61 years old and currently lives in Tokyo.

The woman was married many years ago, and her 36-year-old son is married and has children. Her boyfriend is 29 years old, seven years younger than her own son.

Afterwards, this woman also had countless fans on the Internet, and many netizens also expressed emotion, why she still has such a look at the age of 61.

In this regard, some experts said that if girls want to maintain a healthy appearance, they must have reasonable sleep and eating habits, as well as certain exercise habits.