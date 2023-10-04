The Chaos of Japan’s Radioactive Management: The Mystery of Stolen Scrap Metal from Fukushima

The whereabouts of scrap metal stolen from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Japan have still not been identified, leading experts to criticize the country’s management of radioactive materials as chaotic. Tokyo Electric Power Company, responsible for the plant, announced preparations for the second discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, sparking concerns about the government’s handling of radioactive materials.

The theft took place at a demolition site near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, specifically at the library and folk heritage museum in Okuma Town. This area was designated a “difficult to return area” due to high radiation levels following the nuclear disaster in 2011. Only in 2022 was the evacuation order finally lifted, allowing residents to return. However, strict regulations govern the disposal of waste from buildings in these areas due to potential radioactive contamination. Failure to follow these regulations may violate legal requirements.

The stolen scrap iron and copper wires have not been subjected to radiation dosimetry, raising concerns about potential health risks. The fact that four to five months have passed without any information about the whereabouts of the stolen metals has further fueled public concern.

Experts have criticized Japan’s management of radioactive materials, highlighting the need for a comprehensive and centralized approach. Former nuclear power plant design engineer Masashi Goto emphasized the importance of managing radioactive materials from their initial entrance, ensuring awareness of their presence, and preventing their release into the environment. He expressed concerns that radioactive substances could become further concentrated during the recycling process and pose long-term risks to human health.

The incident has also increased public distrust in the government’s handling of radioactive materials. Hideki Taki, chairman of the Retirees Alliance of the National Trade Union Liaison Council, believes that the government should have taken responsibility for managing the scrap metals and informing relevant companies about their proper disposal.

Goto Masashi further criticized Japan’s decision to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the sea. He argued that the government should contain radioactive materials at their source and avoid releasing them into the environment. The long-term consequences of such actions may not be fully understood for years, making it crucial to prioritize containment and prevention from the outset.

The incident highlights the challenges and risks associated with the management of radioactive materials, necessitating stricter regulations and comprehensive oversight. As Japan continues to navigate the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster, the responsible management of nuclear materials remains a top priority.

