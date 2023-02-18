According to initial information, he was on his way to one of the military facilities in the region

A drone exploded this morning in a forest near Kaluga, a Russian city about 180 kilometers southwest of Moscow. The governor, Vladislav Shapsha, reports it on his Telegram channel. The aircraft, specified Shapsha, quoted by the Ria Novosti news agency, exploded at an altitude of 50 meters at 5 in the morning (3 am Italian time) in a forest near the city without causing any deaths or injuries.

February 6, 2023 – Updated February 6, 2023, 09:46 am © breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

