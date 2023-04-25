Home » The last “golden bachelor” of the United Kingdom marries: wedding for the Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor
LONDON – The tabloids and glossy magazines that are dedicated to telling the story of the British aristocracy write that “one of the last bachelors of England” is getting married. The term is obsolete and even a little ridiculous, but “golden bachelor” in his case is an appropriate definition: because the 32-year-old Hugh Grosvenorseventh Duke of Westminster, is a billionaire who boasts a fortune estimated at almost 10 billion pounds, equal to 11.5 billion euros, as well as close ties to the British royal family.

