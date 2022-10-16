WASHINGTON – The Biden administration has condemned the president of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas for his meeting with the Russian president Vladimir Putin last week at the summit in Kazakhstan, where he said he no longer trusted the United States. “We were deeply disappointed to hear President Abbas’ remarks to President Putin,” a spokesman for the US National Security Council said according to the Jerusalem Post.
See also The shortlist for the 167th Akutagawa Prize and Naoki Prize in Japan has been announced. All candidates for the Akutagawa Prize are women