WASHINGTON – The Biden administration has condemned the president of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas for his meeting with the Russian president Vladimir Putin last week at the summit in Kazakhstan, where he said he no longer trusted the United States. “We were deeply disappointed to hear President Abbas’ remarks to President Putin,” a spokesman for the US National Security Council said according to the Jerusalem Post.

