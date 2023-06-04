Typhoon “Mawar” has caused 2 deaths and 35 injuries in Japan, power outages and water cuts in many places – Teller Report

Typhoon “Mawar” was downgraded to an extratropical cyclone on the evening of the 3rd local time. According to the Japan Broadcasting Association TV station, as of the morning of the 4th, the heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides caused by “Mawar” have caused 2 deaths, 4 missing, and 35 injured. Related rescue and search and rescue operations are still in progress.

According to the Fire Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan, a total of 232 houses were damaged in 13 counties including Aichi, Shizuoka, and Wakayama. In addition, large areas of roads were flooded and many bridges were washed away.

In addition, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry stated that due to heavy rainfall, large-scale power outages and water cuts occurred in the Kanto and Kansai regions of Japan from the night of the 3rd to the morning of the 4th. As of the morning of the 4th, communications in parts of Aichi and Shizuoka prefectures had not yet been restored.

