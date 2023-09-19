Home » Udinese / Guessand: “I felt a bit of pressure”
The Udinese defender made some statements at the end of the drawn match against Cagliari.

Udinese defender Axel Guessandmade some statements at the end of the drawn match against Cagliari, where he analyzed what was his seasonal debut with the Friulians shirt.

Guessand: “In the next match we will do better in the offensive phase”

THE STATEMENTS – “I felt good straight away, you always have to be ready to help the team and his companions. I felt a bit of pressure because I don’t play oftenbut I have expectations for this season and I remained calm. When it is not possible to win we must not lose, and today the team did well. In the next match I’m sure we will do better in the offensive phase.”.

