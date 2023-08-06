Home » Udinese Market | Tomorrow is Akè day: expected in the evening for visits
World

Udinese Market | Tomorrow is Akè day: expected in the evening for visits

by admin
Udinese Market | Tomorrow is Akè day: expected in the evening for visits

The French talent is ready to land in Udine at Sottil’s court. The class of 2001 will be in Friuli tomorrow for medical visits

Marley Akè will soon be a new Udinese player. As Sky Sports reports, the deal is expected to close early next week. The parties are in fact at work to discuss the final details for the loan of the French winger born in 2001 in Friuli.

A deal well set up in recent days and being finalized: Marley Aké is ready to leave JuventusWith the’Udinese eager to welcome him. After being added to Allegri’s first team and the following 6 months on loan at Dijon, a new experience in Serie A is ready for the 2001 class, ready to join Sottil’s band.

Tomorrow the day

Again according to what Gianluca Di Marzio reports, the Frenchman could say goodbye to Juventus tomorrow, Monday 7 August, with theUdinese preparing the official announcement. What arrives in Friuli with the formula of the loan with right of redemption, with Sottil who will soon find a new arrow to his bow. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the club and on the incoming and outgoing transfer market. The sale of Scamacca to Atalanta opens a new window for Beto. The neroazzurri could close the shot <<

August 6 – 10:51

© breaking latest news

See also  today's horoscope, Wednesday March 1st

You may also like

A Serbian family had a traffic accident in...

What is the purpose of the fourth side...

The CCP’s Missile Cleanup of Taiwan: Lessons from...

Earthquake in China, the shock captured by security...

Jason Isbell, Review of his album Weathervanes (2023)

Fire in Dergham Building Leaves 25 People Injured,...

The attacks of the last hours in Ukraine

Mongolian Capital Devastated by Heavy Rain, Deaths Reported

Kiev, massive Russian attack between evening and night...

Earthquake in eastern China: at least 156 buildings...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy