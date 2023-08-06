Udinese Market | Tomorrow is Akè day: expected in the evening for visits

The French talent is ready to land in Udine at Sottil’s court. The class of 2001 will be in Friuli tomorrow for medical visits

Marley Akè will soon be a new Udinese player. As Sky Sports reports, the deal is expected to close early next week. The parties are in fact at work to discuss the final details for the loan of the French winger born in 2001 in Friuli.

A deal well set up in recent days and being finalized: Marley Aké is ready to leave JuventusWith the’Udinese eager to welcome him. After being added to Allegri’s first team and the following 6 months on loan at Dijon, a new experience in Serie A is ready for the 2001 class, ready to join Sottil’s band.

Tomorrow the day

