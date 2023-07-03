Uncertainty Surrounds Prospects for a Peaceful Resolution to Sudan’s Civil War

Title: Uncertainty Prevails as Sudan’s Civil War Enters 12th Week

Sudan’s capital and western regions have witnessed intensified clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), marking the 12th week of the country’s ongoing civil war. However, prospects for a peaceful resolution to the conflict remain uncertain, according to a report by Reuters.

The sounds of air strikes, shelling, and small arms shooting have become a constant feature, particularly in the cities of Omdurman and Khartoum. These hostilities have deepened the ongoing humanitarian crisis, while also potentially piquing the interests of other regional stakeholders.

Recent developments include the alleged shooting down of a military warplane and a drone in the Bahri region by the RSF. While the military has yet to confirm or deny this claim, reports suggest that the RSF has been dominating the ground in the capital, being accused of looting and seizing houses, while the army primarily focuses on airstrikes and shelling.

Last week, the army released photos purportedly showing recruits, following Army Chief of Staff Abdul Fattah al-Burhan’s call for young people to join the fight against the RSF. These moves highlight the escalating tensions between the two parties involved in the conflict.

In a concerning incident, the Sudanese Doctors Federation accused the RSF of attacking Shuhada Hospital on July 1, one of the few functioning medical facilities in the country, resulting in the death of a staff member. The RSF, however, denies these allegations.

Notably, the fighting has also spread to cities in Western Kordofan and Darfur, particularly El Geneina, the westernmost city, where the RSF and Arab militias are accused of engaging in ethnic cleansing, further exacerbating the already grave situation.

Efforts to find a peaceful resolution have faced obstacles as talks in Jeddah, brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia, have reportedly been suspended since last month. Additionally, attempts by East African countries to mediate have been criticized by the military, with Kenya being accused of bias.

In a recent development, Army Chief of Staff Abdul Fattah Burhan and National Sovereignty Council Deputy Chairman Malik Aga expressed openness to mediation by Turkey or Russia. However, no official moves have been announced as of yet.

As the conflict continues to escalate and the humanitarian crisis worsens, the Sudanese people are left in limbo, uncertain of their future and desperate for an end to the violence.

