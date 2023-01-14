Home World Usa, Trump attacks the woman who accuses him of rape: “She is mentally ill. She’s not my type”
Usa, Trump attacks the woman who accuses him of rape: "She is mentally ill. She's not my type"

Usa, Trump attacks the woman who accuses him of rape: “She is mentally ill. She’s not my type”

A lying, mentally ill who went so far as to say she enjoyed being raped. These are some of the statements made by Donald Trump during the sworn testimony on the allegations made against him by E. Jean Carroll, the writer and journalist who accused him of raping her in the dressing room of a luxury department store in Manhattan, thirty’ Years ago.

In testimony dating back to last October and partially made public, Trump reiterates that he does not know Carroll and accuses her of having invented the story of the rape. “I do not know her. I think she is sick, mentally ill »said the former president going so far as to say that Carroll during an interview with Cnn she stated that she enjoyed being sexually assaulted.

The woman sued the tycoon twice: once for defamation regarding the judgment on her, including that “she’s not my type”. The other, for violence. On the first, the former US president defended himself by saying that he had said that sentence because he had felt “offended by this woman’s lies”. «Offended – he specified – that he could invent a story from something without foundation».
The second complaint, that of rape, was made possible by a law passed by the State of New York in recent months, which gives victims of violence a year to seek justice. Alina Habba, Trump’s lawyer, said she would appeal to the judge not to leak the deposition and dismiss the complaint. The judge, however, rejected both requests, and decided that some parts of the sworn testimony could be made public.

