[Global Car Comprehensive Report]A data grabbed the attention of all of us. Aian’s sales in September reached 30,016 units, a year-on-year increase of 121%; from January to September, the cumulative sales volume was 182,321 units, a year-on-year increase of 132%!

From the perspective of the entire Chinese new energy market, there is a thriving scene, and the market penetration rate is also approaching the key point of 30%. However, there are also many problems behind the glamorous, especially in emerging car companies, that is, it is difficult to make further breakthroughs in sales, and the situation of losing money and earning shouting can be seen everywhere.

To achieve positive development, the formation of economies of scale is critical. Technology research and development, manufacturing, operation and maintenance are all hard costs. Without sufficient shipments, the cost will be difficult to amortize.

This is also why emerging car companies try their best to make breakthroughs in sales, but most of them can only hover around 10,000 monthly sales. 20,000 monthly sales are considered a passing line. At this stage, it means that there is a certain market effect. Aian has previously achieved a continuous monthly sales level of 20,000+.

How difficult is it to sell 30,000 a month?

As for the monthly sales of 30,000, it can be said that it has entered a new stage. It can be said that it has reached the confidence line of sustainable development. The market brand effect has basically taken shape, and there is the possibility of explosive growth in the future. However, it is very difficult for new energy vehicle companies to achieve this goal. .

One is the issue of consumption concept, and most consumers are still in a wait-and-see state for new energy vehicles; the second is that it is difficult to match production capacity, supply chain and supporting facilities, especially emerging car companies generally have insufficient production capacity and lack of spare parts; The brand reputation of emerging car companies is not deep, and it is difficult to form a domino effect; there are also factors such as products tending to be homogenized, and it is difficult to widen the gap.

Because of this, it is of great significance for Aeon to reach a new height of 30,000 vehicles in September. It is also the first Chinese car company to reach the milestone of 30,000 in the field of pure electric intelligence. What is even more rare is that the average price of Aeon products has reached 180,000 yuan, and the terminal has not adopted the method of exchanging price for quantity. It can be said that Aeon is a model of high-value and hot sales.

Looking at the sales curve of Aeon, the sales volume has tripled in half a year, and the total sales volume from January to September has exceeded 182,000 units. The speed of its rise is amazing. How exactly did Aan do it?

The secret of Aian’s monthly sales of 30,000: the advantages of large industrial operations

“It’s too easy to build a car with money,” a new force boss once said, “The key is whether a good supply chain can be formed, and whether a high-quality car can be delivered to users in batches, this is the core. “

There are several key points in his words. It is not difficult to build a car. What is difficult is to build a good car. What is even more difficult is whether it can be delivered in batches. There are many examples of falling into “production hell” and leading to bankruptcy.

Many traditional car companies have more production capacity, so many new forces choose to find them as OEMs, which will lead to problems of uncontrollable quality. Even the person in charge directly said, “If I choose OEM production, I will not be able to sleep every day.”

Even if you spend a lot of money to build your own factory, you will face a series of problems in operation and maintenance. Without enough experience, how to ensure the yield rate, how to maximize the control of production costs, how to deal with excess capacity, and how to solve carbon emissions? These all need to have a strong enough organizational system to support.

In addition, there are factors such as product power, brand power, marketing power, etc., which will directly affect the final sales performance. Aian’s rapid rise was not achieved overnight, but the result of more than 10 years of experience and accumulation. The deepest reason behind it is the advantages of large industrial operations.

First of all, Aian’s experience in mass production is indeed a “veteran” compared to many new forces. In terms of capacity expansion, the production capacity at the end of this year can be expanded from 100,000 units/year at the beginning of the year to 400,000 units/year. Infrastructure madman. At the same time, drawing on GAC’s many years of production experience, scale, product iteration speed and cost control can be more in place.

In combination with Aeon’s R&D capabilities, we have adhered to the EV+ICV full-stack self-research route from the very beginning, and have also made great technological breakthroughs. For example, the safety of the magazine battery has been tested over time, and there has not been a case of spontaneous combustion accident since it was launched.

There are also super-speed batteries with extremely high charging efficiency, and sponge silicon negative electrode batteries with a battery life of 1000km. Aeon’s battery technology group is also the winner of the first CCTV battery technology award.

Excellent R&D and manufacturing have been implemented into products. AION Y has become the first model in the 150,000-class pure electric SUV market to exceed 100,000 sales after more than a year of launch. It has recently been iterated as AION Y Plus. After as many as 85 upgrades , the price has not changed much, which is the cost advantage brought by the scale effect.

Also performing well is AION S Plus, which is also the creator of the first 200,000 sales of pure electric coupe. Not only that, AION S Plus surpasses Tesla Model 3 and ranks first in pure electric sedans with a retention rate of 81.98% a year. . AION Y is even more exaggerated, with a one-year 88.72% value preservation rate topping the 150,000-class pure electric value preservation list (including sedans and SUVs). It can be said that these two cars well reflect the current status of Aian’s high-value and hot-selling.

The rapid expansion of production capacity and the rapid iteration of product technology are inseparable from the rapid response of the organizational system and mechanism. This has to say about the mixed reform of Aian. After the completion of asset restructuring, employee incentives, listing on the production and exchange, etc., The shareholding reform was completed in September this year. It can be said that the current Aeon system is flexible enough, which is the basis for quickly responding to market changes.

The same is true for the coordination in the industrial chain. Zeng Qinghong, chairman of GAC Group, once said that the cost of batteries is too expensive, and they are all joking about working for the Ningde era. But in the final analysis, rising raw material prices and chip shortages are unavoidable problems in recent years, and most emerging car companies can only endure them silently; while Aian directly took the initiative to reach a strategic cooperation with Ganfeng Lithium Industry to open up upstream raw material resources, and Set up battery, electric drive, energy technology and other companies. This is the strength of large-scale industrial operations, and where it is easy to get stuck, Aian is gradually taking the initiative.

In addition to marketing services, Aian covers almost all levels of users through the dual-track model of offline + online, direct sales + distribution, auto city + supermarket. There are 710 offline experience stores alone, which is enough to make many emerging car companies jealous.

Aian has the thinking of a new force, and can create a product with precise positioning by clarifying the needs of consumers, but its large-scale industrial operation strength is definitely not comparable to the new force. As a national team, Aian has the courage to restructure and respond to market changes with a flexible attitude. This is the key reason for the rapid development of Aeon and the sharp increase in sales. And it is foreseeable that Aian’s ambition will not stop at “30,000 monthly sales”.

“New LOGO, high-end supercar, second factory”, Aian’s future can be expected

Previously, the post-investment valuation of Aeon’s A round of investment has reached 100 billion. Comparing the current market valuation of auto companies in the new energy industry, it can be seen that the investment market has highly recognized Aeon. After the A round, Aian has made great moves frequently, launching a new brand LOGO-AI Shenjian, releasing a new high-end brand Hyper Haobo, and its first model released Wang Zhan-China‘s first supercar Hyper SSR. The mass production of this supercar not only fulfilled the 70-year dream of China‘s auto industry, but also technically broke the monopoly of overseas car companies. The speed of 1.9 seconds to break 100 was beyond their reach.

It has also reached a strategic cooperation with China Aerospace Corporation to jointly create the[Haobo Scientific Research Laboratory]and cooperate in research and development of new materials, new batteries and other fields, and future technologies will also be applied to Hyper models. China Aerospace is the representative of China‘s top technology, and Aian is a banner of China‘s new energy national team. The combination of strong and strong is full of highlights.

Various circumstances show that the monthly sales of 30,000 is just the beginning for Aian. After the second factory is put into operation, it may move towards 50,000 or even 100,000 monthly sales. Especially after the gradual introduction of the Hyper model, it can consolidate the keynote of Aian’s high-speed + high-quality development. After the comprehensive upgrade of brand power, technical power, flagship products, production capacity, and sales volume, Aian’s brand will go more smoothly.

Driven by the two-wheel drive of “industry + capital”, Aian has more possibilities in the future. As Feng Xingya, general manager of GAC Group, mentioned at the brand night, Aian wants to become the world‘s top three “high-end smart electric brands”, and it may not be too long to achieve this goal.