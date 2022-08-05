On August 5, 2022, the new third-generation Roewe RX5 (configuration|inquiry)/super-hybrid eRX5 based on the SAIC Everest architecture was officially launched and fully delivered. The new third-generation Roewe RX5 has a total of 6 configurations with an official guide price of 117,900-155,900 yuan; the super-hybrid eRX5 has a total of 3 configurations with an official guide price of 153,900-165,900 yuan. The new car offers 5 body colors of velvet silver, arctic blue, pearl black, pearl white and cloud brocade gray, and two interior color matching of dynamic brown and elegant black to meet the personalized needs of users.

Roewe RX5 launched car model price Super Sense Elite Edition 117,900 yuan Super Sense Deluxe 122,900 yuan Super Sense Ultimate 127,900 yuan Super sense sliding screen version 132,900 yuan Swipe the screen version 13.5.million NGP Smart Driving Edition 155,900 yuan

Roewe eRX5 launched car model price Super Hybrid Deluxe 153,900 yuan Super Hybrid Ultimate 159,900 yuan Super mixed screen version 165,900 yuan

Built-in 27-inch full sliding screen, support 300mm long distance movement

Equipped with 8155 automotive-grade chip

The first fuel vehicle equipped with NGP intelligent navigation assisted driving function

The new third-generation Roewe RX5/Super Hybrid eRX5 adopts a new design language, a new “Phoenix” front face shape, with through-type light strips and sharp-shaped matrix LED headlights on both sides, which are highly recognizable. The rear of the car is also equipped with a new through-type taillight group, which can effectively improve the visual width. In terms of body size, its length, width and height are 4655/1890/1655 (1664) mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2765mm, which has been greatly improved.

In terms of interior, the center console of the new third-generation Roewe RX5/super-hybrid eRX5 adopts an asymmetrical minimalist design style, and more linear design is used. For a three-dimensional spacious visual experience.

The interior of the car adopts a dual-screen color scheme with upper and lower depths. The center console and doors are wrapped in a lot of leather. At the same time, a piano paint panel is added to the center console panel. The steering wheel also adopts a new three-spoke flat-bottom design, and with the unique crystal electronic gear lever, it further enhances the sense of quality in the car. Compared to the current model, the interior has changed a lot.

The new car also innovatively adopts a 27-inch comprehensive sliding screen, which breaks through the space barrier between the traditional screen and the instrument, and is closer to the interaction logic of daily electronic products. Its biggest highlight is that this screen can support long-distance movement of 300 mm left and right, and the screen is equipped with different interactive forms in the main and auxiliary drivers, seamless switching of driving information, entertainment information, smart theater, etc., with a stronger sense of technology.

The new third-generation Roewe RX5/super-hybrid eRX5 is based on SAIC’s “Mount Everest” super architecture, and is equipped with the first “emotional interactive smart cabin” at its level. When the user unlocks the vehicle, the headlight welcome mode is turned on, and the emotional interactive grille lights and The full LED in-line headlights light up in sequence, and the hidden smart door handle pops up slowly, filling the “sense of technology” and “sense of ritual”.

The emotional interaction grille also presets 7 lamp language modes such as “phoenix, lightning, matrix”, etc., which is convenient for users to set up exclusive “connector passwords” with family members and friends, providing diversified personality expression.

The new car is built with the latest Luoshen system and built-in 8155 automotive-grade chip, which can have a smoother running speed and interactive experience.

At the level of intelligent driving, the new third-generation Roewe RX5 is the first fuel vehicle equipped with NGP intelligent navigation assisted driving function. 28 sensors including wave radar, weekly camera, surround camera, etc., have 360° all-round environment perception capability, and are driven by 3 high-performance AI chips developed by Horizon to realize planning decision-making and execution control capabilities.

In the smart driving mode, the new car is equipped with the industry’s first multi-line-of-sight map desktop, which integrates the lane-level AR real scene enhancement function and the super-visual MR scene reconstruction function to restore the real road environment, and the over-the-horizon preview brings clear route guidance when changing lanes.

In terms of power, the fuel version of the new third-generation Roewe RX5 will be the first to be equipped with the SAIC Blue Core GS61 1.5T engine, with a maximum power of 188 horsepower and a maximum torque of 300 Nm. The Roewe eRX5 model provides a plug-in hybrid version. The power system consists of a 1.5T engine with a maximum power of 138kW and a drive motor of 58kW. In terms of battery, it is matched with lithium iron phosphate battery. The new third-generation super-hybrid eRX5, when fully charged, has a comprehensive fuel consumption as low as 1.4L/100km, and a comprehensive NEDC battery life of up to 1050km.