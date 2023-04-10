Zangrillo and Ciceri: cautious optimism, remains in intensive care

“In the last 48 hours there has been a progressive and constant improvement in the monitored organ functions”. They say it in today’s health bulletin Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceridoctors (and university professors) of the San Raffaele who follow the treatment of the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi.

"The cytoreductive, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory therapies are producing the expected results, allowing us to express cautious optimism. President Silvio Berlusconi remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit", specify the doctors of the St. Raphael. The former premier has been hospitalized since last Wednesday following pulmonary "complications" of his main disease which, according to what was explained by the doctors who are treating him, is a form of leukemia.


