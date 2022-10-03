Home Business Brembo: president Tiraboschi reiterates his interest in acquisitions
In an interview with Il Corriere today, Brembo’s Executive Chairman, Matteo Tiraboschi, reiterates that the company focuses on bolt-on acquisitions, as in the case of SBS or J.Juan, capable of integrating the Group’s product portfolio o expand the presence in different geographic markets / niches.

“The focus remains on the impact of cost inflation and on the potential shortage of gas that could reduce the Group’s production in Europe next year”, commented Mediobanca Securities analysts who see no impact from Tiraboschi’s words.

