Eni launches Eniverse Ventures and pushes hard on technological innovation, with a view to increasingly promoting just transition. To announce the operation is the same company with a note.

“Eni announces the creation of Eniverse Ventures (Eniverse) – reads the document – a 100% Eni Corporate Venture Builder, dedicated to the identification, birth and development of innovative entrepreneurial initiatives with high technological potential that explore new markets, promoting Just Transition and creating value with a short and medium term horizon. Proprietary technologies and innovation represent an important competitive business lever for Eni and are a fundamental pillar of its strategic transformation, with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, according to the principles of the United Nations 2030 Agenda and the objectives of the Paris Agreement on climate ”.

