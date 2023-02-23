MILANO – Essilux cheers to 2022 by archiving very positive accounts and exceeding its growth targets. The Italian-French giant founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio reported revenues of €24.5 billion, up 13.9% on 2021 on a comparable basis, and Group adjusted net income of €2,860 million for the full year, up 15.4% at FX constant compared to 2021, profits equal to 11.7% of turnover.