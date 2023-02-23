Home Business Essilux, golden year for revenues and profit. 450 million coupons to the Del Vecchio heirs
Essilux, golden year for revenues and profit. 450 million coupons to the Del Vecchio heirs

MILANO – Essilux cheers to 2022 by archiving very positive accounts and exceeding its growth targets. The Italian-French giant founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio reported revenues of €24.5 billion, up 13.9% on 2021 on a comparable basis, and Group adjusted net income of €2,860 million for the full year, up 15.4% at FX constant compared to 2021, profits equal to 11.7% of turnover.

