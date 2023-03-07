6
AIt is also about Cooper Companies, Rheinmetall, Volkswagen, Bitcoin, Silvergate, Deutsche Börse, Commerzbank, Linde, Fresenius Medical Care, Software AG, Verbio VereinigteBioenergie, Hensoldt, Wüstenrot & Württembergische, Eckert & Ziegler, Varta, Tesla, Porsche AG, Porsche Holding, accumulating the Invesco MDax ETF (WKN: A2N7NF), and distributing the Lyxor Germany Mid-Cap MDax ETF (WKN: LYX0R1). You can find the rules for the indices here here:
Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.
You can find the AAA newsletter here.