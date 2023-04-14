Home Business German Bundestag – contacts to US companies
Berlin: (hib/SCR) The federal government provides tabular information on contacts between “representatives of US companies that produce gas or trade in liquid gas and representatives of the federal government, state secretaries or senior officials of the federal ministries and the respective subordinate authorities “. In the answer (20/6230) to a small request from the parliamentary group Die Linke (20/5930) the Federal Government points out that the data may not be complete since there is no obligation to record such contacts. The federal government does not provide any information on the requested contacts and discussions with US government officials and justifies this with the confidentiality of the discussions.

