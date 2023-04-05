For the introduction of major new energy storage industry projects in prefectures and cities, investment incentives will be given according to policies; “green channels” will be opened to speed up the approval of land use, environmental impact assessment, energy conservation, and forest use for energy storage projects; financial funds will be increased for lithium-ion energy storage battery materials, unit R&D and industrialization support for key technologies such as bodies, systems, processes, equipment, and core chips…Guangdong has made new moves to promote the development of new energy storage industries.

On the basis of the recently released “Guiding Opinions on Promoting the High-quality Development of New Energy Storage Industry in Guangdong Province” (hereinafter referred to as “Guiding Opinions”), the Office of the Leading Group for the Construction of a Strong Manufacturing Province in Guangdong Province issued “On Accelerating the Promotion of High-quality New Energy Storage Products” Several Measures for Quality Development” (hereinafter referred to as “Several Measures”). On April 4, the Guangdong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology jointly held a press conference with the Provincial Development and Reform Commission and the Provincial Energy Bureau to introduce the highlights of the “Several Measures”.

The “Several Measures” fully connects with the relevant goals and tasks of the “Guiding Opinions”, based on the responsibilities of the industry and information technology departments, focusing on promoting the high-quality development of the new energy storage industry from the supply and manufacturing end, combining the five major industries, large projects, large platforms, large enterprises, and the environment Improve actions and propose 12 policy measures.

Among them, Guangdong will promote the high-quality development of the new energy storage industry with major projects, establish and improve the “top leader” responsibility system for investment promotion around the strong chain, supplementary chain, and chain extension of the new energy storage industry, and the provinces and cities will cooperate to strengthen the industrial chain. Accurate investment promotion. Do a good job in tracking services for major projects, give full play to the role of the parallel approval mechanism, promote the accelerated construction of major new energy storage projects, and put them into production as soon as possible.

At the same time, coordinate the provincial support for the construction of major advanced manufacturing projects, accelerate the investment and construction of advanced manufacturing projects and other policy measures, introduce new major projects in the new energy storage industry in prefectures and cities, and reward investment according to policies; make good use of special funds for technological transformation of enterprises, Support existing enterprises to increase capital and expand production.

In order to enhance the resilience of the supply chain of the industrial chain and improve the supply capacity of new energy storage products, Guangdong will strengthen the “stuck neck” technical breakthroughs in the industrialization of new energy storage batteries, and increase financial funds for lithium-ion energy storage battery materials, monomers, systems, and processes. , equipment and core chips and other key technology R&D and industrialization support, strengthen the development and application of safety-critical technologies, fill in the shortcomings of the industrial chain such as power devices and modules, high-end sensors, and simultaneously develop sodium-ion batteries, hydrogen energy storage, liquid Flow batteries, supercapacitors and other new directions of industrial layout.

Provincial financial funds will also support qualified key technology research and industrialization in the field of energy storage, public service platforms and innovation platform construction in accordance with regulations. Major new energy storage projects are prioritized in the provincial key construction project plan, and the province will make overall arrangements for new construction land and energy consumption indicators for eligible projects.

“Several Measures” also proposes to open a “green channel” to speed up the approval of land use, environmental impact assessment, energy conservation, and forest use for energy storage projects, and optimize the industrial development environment. Encourage local cities to optimize the allocation mechanism of the total amount of major pollutants control indicators, and give priority to the total amount of major new energy storage projects. Encourage prefectures, cities, and social capital to set up relevant industrial funds, and comprehensively use policy-based developmental financial instruments, credit, funds, insurance, etc. to support the construction of new energy storage projects.

