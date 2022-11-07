Home Business IG Trading Week 2022 is coming
Back toIG Trading Week 2022the in-person roadshow organized by IG to be held between 21 and 25 November in 5 Italian cities. IG has been a leader in online trading for nearly 50 years and has always been active in promoting financial education. In this sense, the event will be an opportunity to deepen how to trade on leverage with instruments capable of limiting risk in a context of markets characterized by strong uncertainties.

In detail, the roadshow will touch the cities of Turin, Milan, Bologna, Padua and Rome and will include an afternoon session from 17.00 to 20.30 which will focus on the one hand on trading techniques, with a focus on leveraged instruments and on how to optimize its operations with tools that limit risk. On the other hand, it will offer live trading sessions, as well as an overview of market trends and forecasts for the coming months.

Live trading

The meetings will be attended by professional traders such as Bruno Moltrasio and Arduino Schenato who will make their skills and expertise available to participants within the live trading sessions.
There will be to illustrate the potential of the IG platform and the tools made available to investors Fabio de CilisCountry Manager IG Italia e Andrea MartellaHead of Sales IG Italia.
Always at the forefront of financial education and the promotion of initiatives to help traders gain awareness of financial instruments, this initiative is part of the company’s plans to offer its customers an informed, advantageous investment experience. and transparent. IG boasts an innovative and constantly evolving offer that includes, among others, i first turbo certificates in the world on Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrenciesIG offers its customers a simulator that allows you to test your investment strategies before activating a real account and also allows you to take advantage of the monthly cash-back, allowing traders to receive a refund based on the operation.

“Being in step with trends to be able to anticipate them and encourage a conscious and transparent investment experience are two of the most important elements that characterize our way of doing business and the relationship with customers,” he comments Fabio de Cillis, IG Country Manager for Italy. “The roadshow goes in this direction, allowing us to create moments of exchange and dialogue with traders, not only to present our offer, but also to receive their testimonies on what the needs of investors are in this particular market phase.”

To register, simply register for free at the following link: https://www.ig.com/it/seminari-e-webinar-di-trading/ig-trading-week-2022?CHID=11&QPID=3918050458

