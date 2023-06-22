In 2025, Changping will gather hundreds of listed companies

Original title: Changping will gather hundreds of listed companies in 2025

News from our newspaper (Reporter Sun Yunke) A few days ago, Changping District issued “Several Measures on Financial Promotion of Innovation and Development of Future Science City” to help the development of leading industries such as medicine and health, advanced energy, and advanced manufacturing, and support the future Science City to build world-leading technologies Innovation Highlands. By 2025, Changping is expected to gather 100 sci-tech innovation financial institutions and 100 listed companies. At the same time, the Beijing Stock Exchange Changping Service Base was signed and unveiled at the event.

According to Yang Qin, deputy director of the Changping District Finance Office, the “Measures” centered on the construction goal of Beijing’s “Zhongguancun Science and Technology Innovation Financial Reform Pilot Zone” and refined and improved 12 supporting measures, including building a technology industry fund of funds group and increasing technology innovation credit. Increase the intensity of investment, strengthen the protection function of technology insurance, etc. Focusing on promoting the realization of a virtuous circle of “technology-industry-finance”, the “measures” further enhance the convenience and availability of financial support for start-ups, and strengthen the guidance of capital to promote the local transformation of scientific and technological achievements such as universities and research institutes.

“Bank of Beijing focuses on scientific and technological innovation enterprises, R&D institutions, and mass innovation activities, and has established a financial service system covering the entire life cycle of scientific and technological innovation entities. , Specialized and special new enterprises have diversified financial needs in the initial stage, growth stage and mature stage, promote the all-round fit between the supply of financial services and the development needs of scientific and technological innovation enterprises, and continue to inject financial vitality into the high-quality economic development of Changping District.” Yuan Na, president of Changping Sub-branch of Bank of Beijing, said.

The event also unveiled the establishment of the CBEX Changping Service Base. Focusing on capital market services, the base promotes the listing support system for local enterprises in Changping, especially the “two valleys and one park” innovative SMEs in the Future Science City, through training and counseling, policy docking, equity trusteeship, stock and debt financing, etc. Optimize and upgrade, and promote more enterprises with high technological content, great market potential, strong driving ability, and good comprehensive benefits to grow bigger and stronger with the help of multi-level capital markets.

The company Xunfei Fantasy, which just settled in Changping Future Science City in April this year, is full of expectations after learning about the newly released science and technology innovation financial policy in Changping District. Gao Xiang, executive president of the company, said, “We chose Changping because of the good business environment here. The policies released this time, especially the establishment of the Changping Service Base of the Beijing Stock Exchange, closely integrate technology, industry, and finance. The innovation and development of enterprises have been plugged with the wings of finance.”

