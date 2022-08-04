CCTV news:On August 3, the Ministry of Commerce announced the service trade data for the first half of 2022. In the first half of the year, my country’s service trade maintained rapid growth.

In the first half of the year, my country’s total import and export of services was 2,891.09 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 21.6%. The growth of service exports was 5.7 percentage points higher than that of imports, driving the service trade deficit down by 34.3% to 79.19 billion yuan. In June, the total import and export of services in my country was 525.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 19.6%.

Trade in knowledge-intensive services continued to grow steadily. In the first half of the year, the import and export of knowledge-intensive services was 1,214.49 billion yuan, an increase of 9.8%.

The areas with faster export growth are telecommunications, computer and information services, and other business services. The fastest growing area of ​​imports is insurance services, with a growth rate of 82.1%.

Imports and exports of travel services continued to recover.