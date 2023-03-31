External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Level of gas storage against Russia’s weapon

After Russia’s attack on the Ukraine, the warehouses had gained special importance. Already in the winter before the war, Russia had used its influence through shares in the German infrastructure to largely drain the storage facilities. This is shown by the data from the largest German storage facility in Rehden, which was controlled by Gazprom Germania. A year ago, the storage facility in Rehden was practically empty with a level of 0.5 percent. The federal government eventually took control of Gazprom Germania. The Rehden storage facility is currently 81 percent full.

Russia reduced gas deliveries to Germany in several stages in 2022 and stopped them completely at the end of August.

Die Federal Network Agency made an initial assessment. A gas shortage was avoided last winter. President Klaus Müller assumes that he will be able to start next winter 2023/24 with full gas storage facilities. “We are now coming out of the winter with relatively full storage facilities. That will help to fill the storage tanks over the summer without Russian pipeline gas,” said Müller.

The storage tanks compensate for seasonal fluctuations in gas consumption and thus form a buffer. On November 14, 2022, a filling level of 100 percent was recorded. The lowest fill level of the current year so far was recorded on March 17 at 63.7 percent.

Goal: 100 percent filling level of the gas storage in November

“We will also need full storage tanks for next winter. If next winter gets significantly colder, we will also need significantly more gas,” said Müller. The filling of the storage tank last year was a “great success”. “Full storage tanks, mild temperatures and savings made a significant contribution to the fact that we got through last winter well.”

At the end of the storage year, the gas storage association Ines emphasized the importance of the systems in the energy system. “Gas storage facilities play a crucial role in securing the energy supply, and they ensure that price risks on the trading markets remain manageable,” said Sebastian Bleschke, Managing Director of the Energy Storage Initiative (Ines). With their size, the German storage facilities are important for the entire EU. “Far more than a fifth of the gas storage capacities of the EU internal market are in Germany.”

In the past week, gas consumption in Germany was 33.5 percent below the average consumption for the years 2018 to 2021. The average temperature was also 5.2 degrees above the comparative value. While industry consumed 30 percent less, households and businesses saved 38 percent.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

read too This is how Germany really managed to quickly become independent of Russia’s gas – and this is the price

With material from dpa. This article will be continuously updated, last on March 31, 2023.

The storage year ends at the end of March. At 64 percent, the filling level of the gas storage facilities in Germany is higher than it has been for three years. Picture Alliance At the end of March, after the winter, the storage season in Germany ends. From April onwards, most of the data is usually saved. The fill level in the gas storage tanks is currently stable at 64 percent. This is the highest stock at this point in three years. A year ago, the reservoirs were only 27 percent full. The Federal Network Agency takes stock: A gas shortage was avoided in the winter of 2022/23. The chances of completely filling the storage tanks again by next winter, even without Russian gas, are good. The filling level of the gas storage facilities in Germany was stable at 64 percent at the end of winter. At the end of the storage season, gas reserves are at their highest level in three years. For comparison: a year ago, German storage facilities were only 26.6 percent full. See also Civil rights protection | Failure to reply to the letter of concern as required, Enlightenment received a supervision letter | Rights protection_Sina Finance_Sina.com The storage year 2023/24 ends at the end of March. From April onwards, the stores tend to be refilled more often, depending on the season. Due to the high level of storage, the Federal Network Agency sees good chances of completely filling the gas storage facilities again by next winter, even without Russian gas. The filling level of gas storage facilities in Germany was last higher after the mild winter of 2020, at 71.5 percent at the end of March. In the middle of the week, the memory level was now exactly 64.1 percent. This was only 0.05 percentage points less than the previous day. This emerges from data published by the European gas storage association GIE. The supply of natural gas in Germany is still almost 160 terawatt hours. This corresponds to the consumption of one and a half cold winter months. “>”> External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Level of gas storage against Russia’s weapon

After Russia’s attack on the Ukraine, the warehouses had gained special importance. Already in the winter before the war, Russia had used its influence through shares in the German infrastructure to largely drain the storage facilities. This is shown by the data from the largest German storage facility in Rehden, which was controlled by Gazprom Germania. A year ago, the storage facility in Rehden was practically empty with a level of 0.5 percent. The federal government eventually took control of Gazprom Germania. The Rehden storage facility is currently 81 percent full.

Russia reduced gas deliveries to Germany in several stages in 2022 and stopped them completely at the end of August.

Die Federal Network Agency made an initial assessment. A gas shortage was avoided last winter. President Klaus Müller assumes that he will be able to start next winter 2023/24 with full gas storage facilities. “We are now coming out of the winter with relatively full storage facilities. That will help to fill the storage tanks over the summer without Russian pipeline gas,” said Müller.

The storage tanks compensate for seasonal fluctuations in gas consumption and thus form a buffer. On November 14, 2022, a filling level of 100 percent was recorded. The lowest fill level of the current year so far was recorded on March 17 at 63.7 percent.

Goal: 100 percent filling level of the gas storage in November

“We will also need full storage tanks for next winter. If next winter gets significantly colder, we will also need significantly more gas,” said Müller. The filling of the storage tank last year was a “great success”. “Full storage tanks, mild temperatures and savings made a significant contribution to the fact that we got through last winter well.”

At the end of the storage year, the gas storage association Ines emphasized the importance of the systems in the energy system. “Gas storage facilities play a crucial role in securing the energy supply, and they ensure that price risks on the trading markets remain manageable,” said Sebastian Bleschke, Managing Director of the Energy Storage Initiative (Ines). With their size, the German storage facilities are important for the entire EU. “Far more than a fifth of the gas storage capacities of the EU internal market are in Germany.”

In the past week, gas consumption in Germany was 33.5 percent below the average consumption for the years 2018 to 2021. The average temperature was also 5.2 degrees above the comparative value. While industry consumed 30 percent less, households and businesses saved 38 percent.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

read too This is how Germany really managed to quickly become independent of Russia’s gas – and this is the price

With material from dpa. This article will be continuously updated, last on March 31, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

