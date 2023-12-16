Meng Yutong’s latest response to being angrily criticized by Dong Mingzhu_Oriental Fortune Network

A video of Dong Mingzhu angrily scolding Meng Yutong has gone viral on the internet, sparking heated debate. Meng Yutong, who is reportedly preparing for an exam, responded to the controversy, stating that she is not currently able to address the situation. It has also emerged that she is applying to study for graduate school abroad.

The controversy revolves around the apparent firing of Meng Yutong by Dong Mingzhu, who accused her of trying to leverage her position at Gree Electric to become an internet celebrity. Dong Mingzhu publicly criticized Meng Yutong for failing to carry out her duties as a secretary and ultimately fired her from the company.

Meng Yutong, who had been scouted by Dong Mingzhu and joined Gree Electric in 2021, confirmed her resignation in May 2023. It was reported that the resignation was due to Meng Yutong being absent from work and involving herself in other work as a self-media blogger.

The fallout has exposed tensions between Meng Yutong and Dong Mingzhu, with the former expressing her eagerness to be “reborn” in the face of the controversy and her departure from the company. Additionally, it has come to light that Meng Yutong was paid a salary comparable to that of fresh graduates at Gree Electric and that she was more interested in marketing as opposed to her role as a secretary.

The public dispute has raised concerns about the treatment of employees at Gree Electric and highlights the challenges of balancing expectations in the workplace, particularly for young professionals seeking to carve out their path in the corporate world.

The controversy has sparked intense debate and further scrutiny of corporate culture at Gree Electric, as both parties continue to address the situation through social media and public appearances.

