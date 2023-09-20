Meta Unveils New Features for WhatsApp, Including Flows, Verified Profiles, and Payments in India

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has announced a series of new features introduced to the messaging platform. These features were unveiled during the Conversations convention in Mumbai on September 20.

One of the highlights of the announcement is the introduction of ‘Flows’, which will allow businesses to offer a wider range of experiences within the chat. For example, users will be able to quickly choose a seat on a train, order a meal, or book an appointment without leaving the chat. Flows will enable companies to provide complete menus and customizable forms that cater to different needs. This feature will be available to businesses around the world through the WhatsApp Business Platform in the coming weeks.

In addition to Flows, WhatsApp also introduced verified profiles for businesses. This means that users will be able to easily identify and chat with authentic businesses. To obtain the verification badge from Meta, businesses need to prove their authenticity. Verified accounts will come with enhanced account help and phishing protection, providing an additional layer of security for users. Meta Verified will also include premium features such as the ability to create custom WhatsApp pages that are easily discoverable through web search. This feature will initially be tested with small businesses using the WhatsApp Business App before being made available to all businesses on the WhatsApp Business Platform in the future.

Lastly, WhatsApp announced the introduction of payments in India. Users in India can now add items to their cart and make payments using various methods, including supported UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and other options. Meta has partnered with Razorpay and PayU to ensure seamless and secure payment transactions.

These new features aim to enhance the overall user experience on WhatsApp and provide more convenience for businesses and users alike. Meta continues to innovate and expand the capabilities of the popular messaging platform.