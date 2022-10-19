A number of real estate companies are advancing the second round of credit enhancement bond financing.

The Paper learned from people familiar with the matter that Seazen Holdings (601155.SH) plans to issue 1.5 billion yuan of bonds fully guaranteed by China Bond Credit Enhancement Investment Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “China Bond Credit Enhancement Company”).

On September 9, Seazen Holdings (601155.SH) announced that Seazen Holdings Group Co., Ltd.’s 2022 second tranche of medium-term notes will be issued with a final amount of 1 billion yuan, an interest rate of 3.28%, and a term of three years. Earlier on May 30, Seazen Holdings successfully issued the first tranche of medium-term notes in 2022, with an issuance scale of 1 billion yuan. This is the first real estate enterprise credit risk mitigation certificate issued by the bank.

In addition, industry insiders familiar with the situation revealed that CIFI Holdings Group (00884.HK) intends to issue another bond fully guaranteed by China Bond Credit Enhancement Corporation, with an amount not exceeding 1 billion yuan. On September 21, CIFI Holdings Group announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary CIFI Group Co., Ltd. has completed the bookkeeping and filing of the second phase of medium-term notes in 2022, with an issuance scale of 1.2 billion yuan, an issuance period of 3 years, and a coupon rate of 3.22%. The subscription multiple of the audience was 2.64 times.

According to a report by the Securities Times on October 14, China Bond Credit Enhancement Corporation has obtained a single-subject concentration regulatory exemption, which can support the continuous bond issuance needs of private real estate companies that have obtained credit enhancement in the early stage.

Peng Mei News has learned that Longfor Group (00960.HK) and Country Garden (02007.HK) are also promoting the second round of bond issuance fully guaranteed by China Bond Development Corporation.

According to the Shanghai Clearing House, on August 25, Chongqing Longfor Enterprise Development Co., Ltd. issued the first phase of medium-term notes in 2022, with an issue amount of 1.5 billion yuan and a coupon rate of 3.3%. On September 16, Country Garden Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. completed the bookkeeping of the first phase of medium-term notes in 2022, with an issuance amount of 1.5 billion yuan, a term of 3 years, and a final coupon rate of 3.2%. The full, unconditional and irrevocable joint and several liability guarantee is provided by China Bond Credit Enhancement Investment Co., Ltd.

In addition, among the first batch of real estate companies that participated in the pilot issuance of bonds fully guaranteed by ChinaBond Credit Enhancement, Midea Real Estate (03990.HK) completed the first round of issuance. On September 8, Midea Real Estate announced that Midea Real Estate Group Co., Ltd., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, publicly issued three-year medium-term notes with a total principal amount of RMB 1 billion on September 7, 2022, with a coupon rate of 3.33%. . The full, unconditional and irrevocable joint and several liability guarantee is provided by China Bond Credit Enhancement Investment Co., Ltd.

Excellent Real Estate Group Co., Ltd., which did not participate in the pilot, has also completed a round of issuance. On October 13, Zhuoyue Business Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the company, successfully issued a medium-term note of 600 million yuan with a financing coupon rate of 3.5%. The bond was fully guaranteed by ChinaBond Enhancement.

In addition, Zhongjun Group Holdings (01966.HK), which has not participated in the symposium before, plans to issue bonds fully guaranteed by China Bond Credit Enhancement Corporation. Zhongjun Group told The Paper that it has been actively communicating, and there are no details of further implementation. . Greenland Holdings (600606.SH), which was not on the first batch of pilots and did not participate in two symposiums, is planning to advance its cooperation with China Bond Credit Enhancement Corporation.

Another source said that real estate companies such as Jinhui Group (00137.HK) and KWG Group (01813.HK) also intend to issue credit enhancement bonds.

