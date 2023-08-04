Rina Spa, the Italian Investment Fund becomes the second shareholder

The Fondo Italiano d’Investimento enters the capital of Rina Spa, the multinational certification company based in Genoa. The transaction, whose closing is expected in autumn 2023, provides for an investment of up to 180 million euros in the form of equity for a division of the shares which will see Registro Italiano Navale retain the majority, Fondo Italiano d’Investimento and other co- investors acquire a minority stake of up to 33% and the company management participate in the capital with 2.5%.

Fondo Italiano d’Investimento looks to provide further support to the growth, organically and inorganically, and to the internationalization of the Group, which in 2022 recorded pro-forma revenues of over 700 million euros and in 2023 is confirming its growth objectives estimated at almost 800 million euros. «We have found in Fondo Italiano d’Investimento the most suitable interlocutor to share our growth path and the achievement of the ambitious goals we have all over the world – says the president and CEO of Rina Spa, Ugo Salerno -. He is an institutional partner of the highest level, Italian like us, with whom to build a new phase for Rina and who will give us the opportunity to fully implement our strategic plan. Based on ESG principles, it projects us towards increasingly digital services and processes and in favor of the ecological transition: a path that requires important investments”.

The CEO of the Italian Fund, Davide Bertone, explains that the operation is the first investment of the second edition of FICC, “our flagship fund dedicated to promoting the development of national and global champions in strategic sectors of Made in Italy” and speaks of the goal of “a new phase of growth for Rina Spa, Italian excellence”. Among the investors who support Fondo Italiano in the Rina operation there is also the Arca Space Capital fund managed by Arca Fondi Sgr which, according to the governance agreements, will also have the right to appoint a director of the vehicle that will carry out the investment. The other directors will be nominated by Fondo Italiano.