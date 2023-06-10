Temporary work for nurses: “Development is poison for the health system”

IIn the midst of the care crisis, they have a special role to play: temporary employment agencies. Faced with staff shortages, many hospitals and nursing homes could not fill rosters without the nurses and doctors from these companies.

At the same time, criticism of temporary work in the healthcare system is growing. Hospitals complain about the escalating costs and the poaching of staff by temporary employment agencies. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is even considering a ban on temporary work in care.

Cai-Nicolas Ziegler is CEO of the Doctari Group, the market leader in the field of temporary work for doctors and nurses. Ziegler can understand some of the points made by the critics and himself speaks of undesirable developments in the industry. However, he considers the plans from the Federal Ministry of Health to be unsuitable for solving the personnel problems in the health sector.