The development of renewable energy has achieved a good start. In the first quarter, the new grid-connected installed capacity of wind power in the country exceeded 10 million kilowatts_Domestic News_News Center_Shenyang.com

　　CCTV news:Since the beginning of this year, my country has continued to promote the construction of large-scale wind power photovoltaic bases, major hydropower projects and pumped storage, and the development of renewable energy has achieved a good start.

According to the National Energy Administration, in the first quarter, 10.4 million kilowatts of new grid-connected wind power capacity was added across the country, including 9.89 million kilowatts of onshore wind power and 510 million kilowatts of offshore wind power; the three north regions accounted for 67.7% of the country’s new installed capacity.

In the first quarter, the national average utilization rate of wind power was 96.8%, which was basically the same as that of the same period last year; the investment in wind power was about 24.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15%.

　　The Three North Region vigorously develops wind power and other clean energy industries

The Three-North region is an important natural resource reserve area and ecological barrier area in my country. It has abundant wind resources. The Jilin Songliao Clean Energy Base is one of the nine clean energy bases in the national “14th Five-Year Plan”. Starting in 2021, Jilin will start to build the “Three Gorges on Land Scenery” project, and vigorously develop clean energy industries such as wind power generation. So far, the installed capacity of wind power in Songyuan City is 2.87 million kilowatts, and the wind power generation capacity will reach 5 billion kWh in 2022.

