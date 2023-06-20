Home » TIM launches analysis of CdP-Macquarie and KKR offers for Netco. The X date
TIM launches analysis of CdP-Macquarie and KKR offers for Netco. The X date

TIM launches analysis of CdP-Macquarie and KKR offers for Netco. The X date

TIM has announced that, yesterday, the board met under the chairmanship of Salvatore Rossi, to examine the two non-binding offers for the Netco network, which were presented respectively by the CdP-Macquarie consortium and by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR).

With a note released yesterday evening, TIM confirmed what was communicated on June 9, namely that the board of directors will complete the examination of the offers in the meeting scheduled for next Thursday (June 22).

“Therefore, at present, no decision has been taken,” reads the TIM press release.

