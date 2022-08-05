Sega’s facade character Sonic the Hedgehog (commonly known as “Sonic”). Its origin can be traced back to the MD game “Sonic the Hedgehog” released 31 years ago in 1991. From 1991 to 2022, including derivative works, a total of more than 70 works containing “Sonic” in the title have been released. In 2020, the movie “Sonic the Hedgehog” was released, which gained high popularity and launched a sequel.

The recent popularity of Sonic has attracted many people to become new fans of Sonic, and for these new fans, we have launched a game containing 4 early works of Sonic series, that is, “Sony” which has been released on June 23, 2022. Origin of Grams.

“Sonic Origins” includes and remakes the 4 initial works of the Sonic series released on MD and Mega-CD, players can play on all current hardware platforms (Nintendo Switch, PS4/ 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One , PC) to play the game.

Sonic the Hedgehog (1991)

This is a side-scrolling action game that is the origin of everything in the Sonic series. Since the first game, Sonic has been galloping forward at breakneck speed. Collect golden rings, jump and defeat enemies while moving towards the end. When taking damage, as long as you hold a gold ring, you will not die… In the first work, you already have the above basic game system.

▲ The first level of the original “Sonic the Hedgehog”.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (1992)

A sequel developed after the popularity of the original “Sonic”. The partner Tars of this work, in addition to being able to play together by a partner in a two-player game, will also automatically follow behind Sonic in a single-player game, which is very cute. When operating Tars, it can be resurrected even if the operation is wrong, so even if your friends are not good at action games, you can experience the fun of “Sonic” with you.

▲ During the single-player game, Tars will follow behind Sonic. If another controller is connected, Tales can be operated by another player.

Sonic CD (1993)

A new “Sonic” work made using the large-capacity characteristics of Mega-CD. The story of this work takes place between the first and second generations. There is a “time and space travel” system in the game, and the ability to travel to the past and the future to travel through time and space is a major feature of this work. Touch the “Future” and “Past” signs, and run at high speed for a while to travel through time and space.

▲ The colorful levels in “Sonic CD”. In addition to the present, there are also past and future levels.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Knuckles (1994)

In addition to Sonic and Tars, this game can also operate Sonic’s opponent, Knuckles. Knuckles’ mobility has been enhanced, allowing him to jump and glide, and to grab walls and other actions. Sonic can perform a double rotation attack by pressing the jump button again during the bounce, bouncing off enemy bullets and other objects. Tars can press the jump button during the jump to make the tail spin like a propeller, making Tars fly in the air.

▲ Knuckles’ gliding can easily knock down enemies in the air.

In addition, one of the exclusive selling points of this “Sonic Origins” worth noting is the newly created cutscenes in the game. In the story mode, the animation will connect several works in series and play at the beginning and clearance of each work. After watching, you can have a better understanding of the story of “Sonic”.

▲ Brand new cutscenes made for this game.

“Anniversary Mode” for newbies to action games

The MD version of the “Sonic” series is a work of 30 years ago, and it gives a more difficult impression than the current action games. This game has prepared the “Anniversary Mode” for players who are not good at action games. In this mode, even if you drop by mistake, you will automatically return to the position before the drop, and at the same time, the time limit of the level is canceled. Special levels can also continue the game after failure, as long as you try hard, anyone can pass the level. Players who think they are good at action games can also choose to play in the “classic mode” that is consistent with the original.

▲ “Anniversary Mode” played in a 16:9 aspect ratio. No matter how many times you fail, you can retry from the record point.

▲Maintain the “classic mode” of the 4:3 aspect ratio of the MD version.

This is the origin of “Sonic”

You can play the 4 titles included in the chronological order of the story, or you can start the game from “~3” or “~CD”, which is also a great advantage of “Sonic Origins”. Players can freely experience the fun of “Sonic” according to their own preferences.

▲In the “Museum”, you can appreciate “sound”, “illustration”, “movie” and other contents. Use coins to unlock special content!

Interview with the development director of Sonic Origins

Katsuyuki Shigihara

How did this work come about, and what was the development process like? Regarding the difficulties encountered in the development process and the highlights of the game itself, we interviewed the director, Mr. Katsuyuki Yuhara.

——What was the trigger for the idea of ​​remaking the origin of the “Sonic” series?

The Sonic the Hedgehog series received critical acclaim after its release, so we thought it was a good opportunity for everyone to re-experience the original Sonic story and game, so we developed this game. If new Sonic fans can play the works from the origin of the series, they will have more fun playing Sonic’s future works.

In the actual development process, we also encountered some difficulties. Such as the island in the main menu. Using current technology to do it too realistically will destroy the character of Sonic’s classic works, but at the same time it can’t be too brief, and how to strike a balance between the two took a lot of energy.

In addition, the valuable materials collected in the museum were dug up from Sega’s warehouse, but the process was more fun than hard work. There’s a lot of content coming out for the first time, so be sure to check it out.

——Although the MD version of the original work uses hardware from 30 years ago, it achieves effects such as high-speed scrolling, 360-degree rotation, and spiral movement.

Under the circumstance of limited hardware performance, Xianyuan has made the idea a reality through unremitting efforts. It is really a remarkable technology. The developers at that time must have encountered many problems, but they can still feel their spirit of challenging the limit through the game. While challenging the limits, you can still make games that are still loved today after 30 years. This attitude of making games is worth learning.

——The new animation added to each work is also a highlight of this work.

The reason is that we can show the story accurately and clearly without destroying Sonic’s worldview, so we chose animation as a form of expression. Please also enjoy the original animation exclusive to this work.

In addition, the animation of “Sonic CD” is a 4K remake. The 4K version of the animation can be seen on platforms that support 4K output (PS5, Xbox Series X, Steam, Epic Games), and in full HD on other platforms. Players can experience the “Sonic CD” with a clearer picture in this work.

——In order to make it easier for everyone to remember, please explain the chronological order of the “Sonic” series of stories. First Sonic the Hedgehog, then Sonic CD, and then Sonic the Hedgehog 2, right?

The chronological order of Yuhara’s stories is “Sonic the Hedgehog”, “Sonic CD”, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”, “Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Knuckles”. In the story mode, you will play in chronological order, so please experience each work to the fullest while imagining the story.

In addition, the museum also houses the description of the works at that time. There is a story description of the game written in the manual. After reading it, you can play the story mode and you will have more fun!

——What are the selling points of the paid download content “Advanced Joy Pack” and “Classic Music Pack”?

The Hakuhara “Premium Fun Pack” contains a lot of character-focused content that adds even more fun to Sonic Origins. For example, Sonic and others will come to the island to play on the main menu, as well as quests themed around each character, and so on.

“Classic Music Pack” includes many tracks from MD and Mega-CD, which are usually hard to hear Sonic works.

——For players who are playing the 2D “Sonic” series for the first time, are there any special points to pay attention to?

Xianyuan very much hope that everyone can play the anniversary mode. While the difficulty remains the same as the “Sonic the Hedgehog” series, which was born 31 years ago, the system has been modified, and as long as you work hard, you can clear the level. After you are proficient, you can try to challenge the ranking!

——A word to sum up the charm of the “Sonic” series in one sentence?

Sonic Uhara has many charms, but my favorite is “handsome”. As a character that has been popular around the world for many years, many people have come to know Sonic through animation and movies outside the game. Therefore, in addition to the old fans who have always supported Sonic, there must be many new fans who have only recently known and liked Sonic.

——Finally, please say something to the fans.

Xianyuan “Sonic Origins” not only can play several works that are the origin of the “Sonic” series, but also adds a mode that has been adjusted to make the game experience easier. Whether old fans or new fans, can enjoy the rich content of this work. Welcome to try this game and experience the fun of Sonic Origin.

■The video program “Speed ​​Strats” detailing each mode of the latest 2D high-speed action game “Sonic Origins” has been released!

Sonic Origins: Speed ​​Strats – Mode Description

https：//www.bilibili.com/video/BV12F411A7iX/

The video program “Speed ​​Strats”, which introduces the game functions and new elements of “Sonic Origins”, has been released on Bilibili for the first time. Various elements in the game will be introduced in the future. Stay tuned!

Sina Statement: Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, and does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description.