After intimidating attack against a Rosario supermarket belonging to the family of Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi, various political leaders of the opposition arch showed their solidarity with the fact and asked strong-arm policies to combat drug crime in Rosario.

The incident had repercussions throughout the country. and therefore the Minister of National SecurityHannibal Fernandezcame to say that “The narcos have won”.

After these statements, the person who came out to the crossing was Patricia Bullrich through her social networks: “Quit now. The country does not need commentators, it needs ministers who can beat drug trafficking.” sentenced the presidential candidate of Cambiemos.

For his part, the President Alberto Fernandez He did not take long to refer to the fact: “In Rosario the problem of violence and organized crime is very serious”.

Also, the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta He expressed his opinion regarding what happened to the Roccuzzo family: “People in Rosario want and need to live in peace. My proposal is a National Government present and busy in recovering the street, with 3,000 gendarmes chasing the drug traffickers while the Armed Forces shield our borders”.

The people in Rosario want and need to live in peace. My proposal is a National Government present and busy in recovering the street, with 3,000 gendarmes chasing the drug traffickers while the armed forces shield our borders. — Horacio Rodríguez Larreta (@horaciorlarreta) March 2, 2023

Meanwhile, the prosecutor investigating the case assured that “the first objective of those who did this was for the whole world to find out.” “They sought public impact”, completed the lawyer Federico Rébola. In addition, the prosecutor added that not only a drug track is followed. “The note they left has no spelling errors, this is rare in this type of notice”he added.

All the details of the threat to Lionel Messi

Fourteen shots and a letter that said: “Messi we are waiting for you. Javkin is a narco, he will not take care of you”. This was the shooting attack on a supermarket that belongs to the family of Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi”.

The shooting took place at dawn on Thursday and took place in the Único Supermarketlocated in Lavalle at 2500. The experts found 12 pods served in addition to the threatening note addressed to Lionel Messi and written on a piece of paper bag.

According to the first data from the investigation, two criminals arrived at the scene on a motorcycle and one of them fired 14 shots in front of the premises.

“Messi we are waiting for you. Javkin is a narco, he will not take care of you”, was the threat they left in a note after shooting at least 14 times at the facade of the Roccuzzo family supermarket. The note also mentions the mayor of Rosario, Pablo Javkin.

“We have been in this situation for 20 years, Do you think they have not won? They have wonbut the situation must be reversed,” shot the official.

“The narcos have won”: Aníbal Fernández’s reaction to the attack on the Roccuzzo family

Alberto Fernandez He assured that when he heard the news he contacted the local authorities. “I contacted the mayor and told him ‘let’s get going now.’ We are doing a lot but something more needs to be done”said the first president.

The investigation is in charge of the prosecutor Federico Rébola of the Shooting Unit. After learning the news, the national government decided to move the coordinator of the Unified Command of the Federal Forces in Rosario.