The immune system is vital for us humans. It protects us from toxic substances, viruses, harmful bacteria and pathogenic changes in the body’s cells. Luckily, we have a lot of control over how efficiently it works. What strengthens the defense? What weakens her? Can we train them? What role do exercise, nutrition and the psyche play? We answer this and much more here – all based on the current state of science.

Do FFP2 masks paralyze the immune system? No, the immune system does not collapse that easily. It not only fights viruses, but is constantly in use against inflammation, pathologically mutated cells, toxins and pollutants or germs that penetrate, for example, through injuries. But what he lacked in the corona winters were updates for his so-called memory cells. These white blood cells can memorize viruses and fight them off more quickly if they attack again. With certain pathogens, their memory must be refreshed through regular contact. Since that was missing, the winter viruses had almost a free rein and were able to cause the unusually large number of respiratory infections.

What particularly weakens the defense? In western countries, not germs, but diseases such as cancer, heart disease or diabetes. They can trigger chronic inflammation that the immune system must constantly fight. As a result, it lacks the strength to fight off pathogens elsewhere in the body, and those affected have an increased risk of developing severe infections. The same is true for people with an autoimmune disease, whose defenses mistakenly attack body cells that are perfectly healthy. The immune system gets stress when it is confronted with different pathogens in quick succession. Then there is no time to renew dead immune cells after the work is done. This can temporarily weaken the defense. A lack of certain nutrients that provide energy for the formation of new immune cells can also impair the immune system. An unhealthy lifestyle with too little sleep, too little exercise, too much stress and an unbalanced diet also puts a strain on the immune system.





Can the defense be trained? The immune system cannot be trained like a muscle, but it is extremely adaptive and has various methods of defending itself. It is partly innate, partly acquired: The innate immune system includes skin and mucous membranes as protective walls against invaders. In addition, white blood cells that fight off or destroy pathogens. In addition to antibodies, the acquired immune system consists of memory cells that collect information about contact with pathogens. The weakened or killed viruses of a vaccination are sufficient for this. The motto “a lot helps a lot” does not apply: anyone who gets infected from infected people does not train their immune system better, but risks a serious course of the disease, which can be life-threatening.

How do I support my immune system? Stay tuned is the motto to keep the immune system in balance between activity and regeneration. This requires a varied diet, exercise, good sleep and a balanced psyche. What is not possible: to optimize the defense beyond the normal level – for example with the help of very high doses of food supplements. An oversupply of vitamins and minerals can even harm the body.

What role do food and exercise play? A big. However, most people in this country do not have to worry about most of the nutrients that support the immune function: They take in enough selenium, iron and copper through food, enough vitamins A, B6, B12, C, folic acid, omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids. You can read more about this in the special vitamins and minerals. An exception is vitamin D. We hardly get it from food. 80 to 90 percent of it forms in the skin under the influence of the sun. Deficiencies can occur in months with little daylight. After consultation with a doctor, it can be compensated for with vitamin D supplements. "10 to 12.5 micrograms per day are enough," says Professor Lothar Rink, Director of the Institute for Immunology at the University Hospital Aachen. We should also pay attention to zinc intake, advises Rink: "If you don't take zinc every day with food, a deficit will quickly develop." The nutrient is found in beef and pork, poultry, eggs, milk, cheese and whole grain products. Above all, exercise stimulates the innate immune system. This confirms, among other things Study by the Institute for Sport and Sport Science at the TU Dortmund. Die Welt­gesund­heits­organisation WHO advises at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week – such as jogging or cycling. Those who don't like sports don't have to despair: "Go for a 30-minute walk every day – and the immune system has what it needs," says Rink.

How important are psyche and sleep? The mental state has a great influence on the immune system. Above all, chronic stress shakes it: If you are under constant pressure, you constantly release stress hormones that force your immune system to work continuously. Meditation or autogenic training can reduce stress. A walk in the fresh air can also help. The connection between sleep and defense has recently become the focus of science. While we sleep, defense cells of the acquired immune system fight pathogens and inflammations about which they have collected information during the day. If we sleep badly or too little, the defense does not have enough time to work. Researchers from Tübingen and Lübeck have in a Study It has been shown that even three hours of sleep deprivation impairs the functions of immune cells.