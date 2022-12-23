[Sina Entertainment News]Distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment, the original author of “Dragon Ball” Akira Toriyama served as the character designer and screenwriter, directed by Kodama Toruro, Masako Nozawa, Toshio Furukawa, Yuko Minaguchi, Ryo Horikawa, Mayumi Tanaka , Hisakawa Aya and others lead the Japanese-dubbed ultra-popular movie “Dragon Ball Super: Super Cyborg” today exposed character posters and “Heroes vs. Heroes” version of the trailer. The film is now scheduled to land in theaters across the country on January 6, let’s go to the theater to witness the birth of the strongest artificial man!

Popular characters are passionately assembled, and new characters make a stunning appearance

The Dragon Ball series is famous all over the world and considered a must-see for every generation. In the character poster released by the film today, the familiar and popular characters—Sun Wukong, Son Gohan, Piccolo, Vegeta, and Banban return collectively, and the new characters Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and Dr. Hyde make stunning appearances. The characters on the poster all have stern expressions, ready to go, and have already made a gesture of preparing for battle. A big battle is inevitable!

And the simultaneous exposure of the “Heroes Showdown” version of the trailer is even more exciting! Facing the powerful attack of the Red Ribbon Legion, Gohan awakened with super-burning energy, unleashed super-strength combat power, and all forces gave it a go. Are they ready for a real crisis? On January 6, walk into the cinema and witness the ultimate battle!

Akira Toriyama led the production team to achieve success at the North American box office

“Dragon Ball Super: Super Android” is another challenging work of Akira Toriyama after the success of “Dragon Ball Super: Broly”. The legendary cartoonist devoted himself fully to the production of this film, personally participated in leading the screenwriting, and supervised the production including the details of the story, character setting and lines, etc. The original voice actor team also returns in full, Nozawa Masako (Sun Wukong, Sun Wuhan, Sun Wutian), Kamiya Hiroshi (Gamma No. 1), Miyano Mamoru (Gamma No. 2), Furukawa Toshio (Bick) and other well-known voice actors Presented a familiar and amazing dubbing performance for this film.

As the 21st theatrical version of the “Dragon Ball” series, “Dragon Ball Super: Super Robot” lived up to expectations. On its first day of release in North America, it broke the 23-year-old Japanese animation film’s highest box office record in North America on its first day of release. It topped the North American box office list in the first weekend, creating an excellent box office record! Such an impressive box office performance is a testament to the high quality of the film.

The super-popular movie “Dragon Ball Super: Super Cyborg” is directed by Toruro Kodama, the legendary manga artist Akira Toriyama is the character designer and screenwriter, and Sony Pictures Entertainment is responsible for the international distribution. The film will land on the national theaters on January 6. Stay tuned!