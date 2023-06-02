Flowers Bloom for Eight Years and Grow Infinitely—Wen Lan and Other Celebrities Send Blessings to the 8th Anniversary of Inke’s Live Broadcast-Qianlong.com.cn

A new king is born! With the arrival of the last second on May 27, Inke Live’s 2023 “527” Ceremony ended perfectly. After 32 days of fierce competition, dozens of anchors and many guilds ushered in a moment of glory. As one of the classic IP events of Inke’s live broadcast, the 527 Ceremony has always carried the eager expectations of the host, fans and the industry. The platform has also prepared generous resource rewards for the winners. Flowers bloom for eight years and grow infinitely – the eighth anniversary celebration program is coming May 27 this year is also the eighth birthday of Inke Live. During the grand ceremony, Inke Live also created a series of “Unlimited Starlight Live” live broadcast programs, inviting Jin Chi, Will.T (DMG), Deng Jianchao and other celebrities, popular virtual idol Yingying, etc. The carnival also sent blessings to the 8th anniversary birthday party of Inke Live. Inke 8th Anniversary Special Planning Program Treasure singer Jin Chi not only showed his hard power with a crisp mouth, and let people feel the infinite loop of China‘s good voice, but also called 527 Ceremony crazily, wishing Inke a happy eighth anniversary of the live broadcast. What is touching is that during the live broadcast, Jin Chi noticed that the “Inke Live” Logo stand behind him was blocked, and there was no other place to put it for a while, so he simply held the stand in his hand as a call during the follow-up live broadcast Tools to reminisce with your fans about the stories you live with Inke. In the small details, the friendship with Inke Live is full of trickling rivers. This year, rapper Will.T (DMG)’s explosive work “Temporarily Hugging Buddha’s Feet” in “China Rap Peak Showdown 2023″ became a hit. Performing this song live for “, the down-to-earth lyrics have caused fans to refresh their screens several times, which made people say it was too enjoyable. Deng Jianchao, the music creator of the new generation of music, adapted his masterpiece “Good Night” on the spot, and sent a customized version of the 8th anniversary birthday greetings to Inke Live, which moved the audience with sincerity; the virtual idol Yingying also came from the digital world, through Talent shows, surrounding lucky draws, etc. are used to celebrate the birthday of its own platform. The perfect appearance without dead ends, lively and funny personality and hard-core technology style have once again attracted a large number of users. See also Ma Li: I am lucky to be a mother to play such a great role jqknews Celebrities, anchor representatives, brands… celebrate the 8th anniversary of Inke “Flowers bloom for eight years and grow infinitely! Happy 8th birthday to Inke Live!” Over the past eight years, the IP radiation of the 527 Ceremony has also grown stronger and stronger. This year, more than 40 stars, anchor representatives, loyal users and guild friends, including Wen Lan, Landlord’s Mao, Luo Zheng, Gao Qiuzi, Zhou Rui, Ma Zhe, Chen Xuening, Jin Chi, and Yao Chi, sent sincere birthday wishes one after another. Wen Lan sent blessings for the 8th anniversary of Inke live broadcast The 11 major brand IPs, represented by Bear Infested, Little Yellow Duck, and Teddy’s House, jointly celebrated the birthday of Inke Live, expressing their desire to work closely with Inke Live as brand friends for a win-win situation. More than a dozen online screens such as iQiyi, and offline large screens in Changsha Tianhong and other places…The strong exposure of the three-dimensional full scene shows the strong brand appeal and influence of Inke Live. Brand IP celebrates Inke live broadcast Online and offline full scene strong exposure More than music, unlimited happiness. Although the annual 527 Ceremony has come to an end temporarily, Inke Live will bring new surprises to users. From June 1st to 2nd, the classic IP “Unlimited Music Takeaway” will start again, and the celebrity anchors will gather again to join hands with the eighth anniversary brand partners BIGDROP, Pinpinxiang Tea, FancyBox, FSTea, etc. , staged a music event in the station, and prepared hundreds of mysterious gifts. I believe that fans of Inke Live will spend another unforgettable and romantic summer time. See also The time of icons, the never-ending story of the car

A new king is born! With the arrival of the last second on May 27, Inke Live’s 2023 “527” Ceremony ended perfectly. After 32 days of fierce competition, dozens of anchors and many guilds ushered in a moment of glory.

As one of the classic IP events of Inke’s live broadcast, the 527 Ceremony has always carried the eager expectations of the host, fans and the industry. The platform has also prepared generous resource rewards for the winners.

Flowers bloom for eight years and grow infinitely – the eighth anniversary celebration program is coming

May 27 this year is also the eighth birthday of Inke Live. During the grand ceremony, Inke Live also created a series of “Unlimited Starlight Live” live broadcast programs, inviting Jin Chi, Will.T (DMG), Deng Jianchao and other celebrities, popular virtual idol Yingying, etc. The carnival also sent blessings to the 8th anniversary birthday party of Inke Live.

Inke 8th Anniversary Special Planning Program

Treasure singer Jin Chi not only showed his hard power with a crisp mouth, and let people feel the infinite loop of China‘s good voice, but also called 527 Ceremony frantically, wishing Inke a happy eighth anniversary of the live broadcast. What is touching is that during the live broadcast, Jinchi noticed that the “Inke Live” Logo stand behind him was blocked, and there was no other place to place it for a while, so he simply held the stand in his hand as a call during the follow-up live broadcast Tools to reminisce with your fans about the stories you live with Inke. In the small details, the friendship with Inke Live is full of trickling rivers.

This year, rapper Will.T (DMG)’s explosive work “Temporarily Hugging Buddha’s Feet” in “China Rap Peak Showdown 2023″ became a hit. Performing this song live for “, the down-to-earth lyrics have caused fans to refresh their screens several times, which made people say it was too enjoyable.

Deng Jianchao, the music creator of the new generation of music, adapted his masterpiece “Good Night” on the spot, and sent a customized version of the 8th anniversary birthday greetings to Inke Live, which moved the audience with sincerity; the virtual idol Yingying also came from the digital world, through Talent shows, surrounding lucky draws, etc. are used to celebrate the birthday of its own platform. The perfect appearance without dead ends, lively and funny personality and hard-core technology style have once again attracted a large number of users.

Celebrities, anchor representatives, brands… celebrate the 8th anniversary of Inke

“Flowers bloom for eight years and grow infinitely! Happy 8th birthday to Inke Live!” Over the past eight years, the IP radiation of the 527 Ceremony has also grown stronger and stronger. This year, more than 40 stars, anchor representatives, loyal users and guild friends, including Wen Lan, Landlord’s Mao, Luo Zheng, Gao Qiuzi, Zhou Rui, Ma Zhe, Chen Xuening, Jin Chi, and Yao Chi, sent sincere birthday wishes one after another.

Wen Lan sent blessings for the 8th anniversary of Inke live broadcast

The 11 major brand IPs, represented by Bear Infested, Little Yellow Duck, and Teddy’s House, jointly celebrated the birthday of Inke Live, expressing their desire to work closely with Inke Live as brand friends for a win-win situation. More than a dozen online screens such as iQiyi, and offline large screens in Changsha Tianhong and other places…The strong exposure of the three-dimensional full scene shows the strong brand appeal and influence of Inke Live.

Brand IP celebrates Inke live broadcast

Online and offline full scene strong exposure

More than music, unlimited happiness. Although the annual 527 Ceremony has come to an end temporarily, Inke Live will bring new surprises to users. From June 1st to 2nd, the classic IP “Unlimited Music Takeaway” will start again. The celebrity anchors will gather again and join hands with the eighth anniversary brand partners BIGDROP, Pinpinxiang Tea, FancyBox, FSTea, etc. , staged a music event in the station, and prepared hundreds of mysterious gifts. I believe that fans of Inke Live will spend another unforgettable and romantic summer time.