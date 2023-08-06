GOTHMINISTER – unveil music video for brand new single “I Am The Devil”.

The Norwegian band around mastermind Bjørn Alexander Brem announce their latest coup: ‘Pandemonium II: The Battle Of The Underworlds’, their brand new album, is to be released in 2024 via AFM Records and thematically seamlessly ties in with the 2022 predecessor ‘Pandemonium’.

In the world of hard sounds and with their impressive theatrical stage shows, GOTHMINISTER have long enjoyed the reputation as “one of the most iconic Gothic/Industrial Metal acts”. powerfully eloquent fantasy stories into unknown worlds.

The Norwegian band around mastermind Bjørn Alexander Brem is now announcing their latest coup: their brand new album ‘Pandemonium II: The Battle Of The Underworlds’ is to be released in 2024 via AFM Records and thematically seamlessly ties in with the 2022 predecessor ‘Pandemonium’. The album, which was acclaimed by press and fans alike, conquered the charts at number 1 and was voted “Album of the Year 2022” at the Dark Music Awards, while the single “This Is Your Darkness” also made it to number one on the German Alternative Charts . GOTHMINISTER’s music videos for “Pandemonium” and “Demons” have won an impressive 19 film awards worldwide.

To shorten your waiting time for their upcoming long player, GOTHMINISTER released a video clip for their first single ‘I Am The Devil’ today (available now on all digital platforms HERE!)! Brem reveals: “Do you remember the fall of the king in Pademonium? The story of ‘The Battle Of The Underworlds’ takes place both before and after the death of the Gothminister King in ‘Pandemonium I’. During his time, the kingdom was attacked by a hostile underworld. As the two underworlds battle, we learn things that put the death of the Gothminister king in a new light. Was he betrayed? what really happened Well, the king is back! There will be several upcoming music videos explaining what really happened – this is the first one so hold on tight, sit back and enjoy the story…”

The new GOTHMINISTER clip for ‘I Am The Devil’ :

„The new songs are faster and catchier than those of the predecessor, but sound good at the same time even more complex and modern, with more sophisticated vocal melodies and challenging breaks,” Brem continues and adds: “The driving beats for the dance floor and the concept of ultra-low tuned hard guitar riffs are still there and tie both albums together.”

All new album songs were composed and written by Bjørn Alexander Brem, who also produced the record. Henning Verlage (Unheilig, Eisbrecher) was responsible for the mix, while the Norwegian sound engineer Morten Lund, who worked for Morten Harket (A-ha), did the mastering. More album details and new singles/videos will follow soon.

Band-Links:

The post GOTHMINISTER – Present music video for brand new single “I Am The Devil” appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

