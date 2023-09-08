Jiangsu Shines at Service Trade Fair, Showcasing Smart Suitcases and Chinese Animation

Create an IP image for Nianhuawan, and bring Chinese animation to the world

Smart suitcases that can “walk” with people by themselves, electric smart boarding suitcases that can ride… In the “Jiangsu Service Trade Image Exhibition Area” of the 2023 Service Trade Fair, a variety of smart suitcases developed by a company in Changzhou, Jiangsu are impressive. With their eyes brightened, many viewers walked into the booth to experience and feel the charm of Jiangsu’s “intelligent” manufacturing. The reporter learned from the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Commerce that a total of 14 representative companies from Jiangsu appeared in the Jiangsu exhibition area, focusing on displaying the latest achievements and innovative achievements of Jiangsu’s digital trade development.

‘Smart’ luggage makes life easier

September 6th is the last day of the Service Trade Fair. The “Jiangsu Service Trade Image Exhibition Area” is located in the provinces, regions and cities exhibition area on the B1 floor of the National Convention Center. In the exhibition area, a suitcase that can “ride” attracted onlookers.

The SE3s smart cycling suitcase made by Airway Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. is 20 inches in size, slightly larger than ordinary suitcase wheels, and the handle is designed to look like a bicycle handlebar. The reporter found through experience that it can free your feet. During use, you only need to press the mode switch button to switch from the dragging state to the riding state (and vice versa), and you can directly ride on the suitcase. Starting at the fastest speed of 13 kilometers per hour, it can brake and reverse, and can bear a load of 220 catties. The reporter found that the current e-commerce platform starts at 2,299 yuan. It is worth noting that it is an electric bicycle, and the built-in lithium battery capacity also meets the boarding standards. Airway also showed a follow suitcase, which is equipped with an ultrasonic probe, which can sense and evaluate the surrounding environment in real-time, judge the distance, and intelligently plan the route.

Jiangsu enterprises bring Chinese animation to the world

In terms of digital content trade, Jiangsu enterprises have performed well. At the Service Trade Fair, Jiangsu Yuanli Digital Technology Co., Ltd. shared the latest service case – creating virtual IP images for Wuxi Nianhuawan Cultural Tourism Luyinxi, Zen and Twin Fish. The short video “Menghui Tang Ying” with Lu Yinxi as the main character integrates traditional Confucianism, Buddhism, and Taoism culture into the characters and binds the real scene of Nianhua Bay with the IP image. The digital “Jinling Map” jointly created with Deji Art Museum Interactive exhibition, viewing the splendid cultural landscape of the ancient capital Nanjing with 3D animation. Jointly creating the “Adventure on the Sky” flying theater with Chengdu Sunac Paradise, cooperating with visual effects, sound effects, and environmental special effects to jointly create a large-scale natural park with a sense of 5D experience Adventure rides.

Suzhou Gaboror Animation Co., Ltd., which participated in the CIFTIS for the first time, has a global creative team. Its studios in three countries (Suzhou, China, Melbourne, Australia, and London, UK) work together with digital artists and production teams around the world to provide Tencent, NetEase, and many other game giants provide services. Carborough hopes to connect with outstanding international industry talents at the Service Trade Fair, get more inspiration and cooperation, and help Chinese game manufacturers expand the international market. Established in 2006, Suzhou Ori Animation has produced 5 animation films and 11 TV animations. In 2013, the company began to practice “cultural outreach”, committed to promoting Chinese culture overseas, and jointly produced the first Chinese animation with the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Information. The animation “Kong Xiaoxi and Hakim” co-produced by Saudi Arabia quickly set off a “China fever” in the local area after being broadcast on Saudi Arabian National Television, sowing the seeds of friendship between China and Saudi Arabia.

It is reported that the entire Jiangsu exhibition area revolves around the theme of “Jiangsu Digital Trade Riding on the Momentum and Prosperously Developing,” focusing on digital trade and innovation exploration, setting up service outsourcing and manufacturing integration development, digital technology trade, digital content trade, digital platform trade, and data trade. 14 representative companies such as Wanbang Digital Energy, Airway Intelligence, Qichacha, and Tongcheng Travel are selected to showcase the latest achievements and innovative achievements of Jiangsu’s digital trade development. In addition, Jiangsu Sanji Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.’s “reflective hologram based on new holographic lithography materials” was selected into the Achievement Exhibition of this Service Trade Fair.

Jiangsu’s digital service trade scale ranks fourth in the country

At this service trade fair, Jiangsu fully demonstrated its advantages and demeanor, attracting the investment attention of many enterprises.

At the 2023 CIFTIS “Invest in China Year” Service Industry Expansion and Opening Promotion Conference held on September 3, the provinces where the six pilot cities of Shenyang, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Guangzhou, and Chengdu are located collectively released the Wulihe Yuan Universe 18 key cooperation demand projects, such as the innovation base, Singapore-Nanjing Ecological Science and Technology Island, and Hangzhou International Digital Trade Port.

Data show that last year, the province’s digitally delivered service trade scale reached 30.75 billion US dollars, accounting for 53.9% of the province’s service trade proportion, 12 percentage points higher than the national level, and the scale rose to the fourth place in the country, with a year-on-year increase of 12.1%. 8.7 percentage points higher than the national level. Offshore service outsourcing, which focuses on information technology, biomedical research and development, industrial design, and other business fields, has ranked first in the country for 14 consecutive years. There are 17 digital trade carriers in the province, including national-level service outsourcing demonstration cities, digital service export bases, cultural service export bases, intellectual property service export bases, and language service export bases, leading in number and covering the most extensive areas in China.

“In recent years, Jiangsu has insisted on accelerating the development of digital trade as an important measure to promote the development of the digital economy. The scale of digital trade has maintained steady and rapid growth, which has become an important driving force for the growth of the province’s service trade.” The relevant person in charge of the Service Trade Department of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Commerce People showed the latest data: In the first half of 2023, the province’s digitally delivered service trade scale reached 15.7 billion US dollars, accounting for 52.2% of the service trade, of which imports were 5.88 billion US dollars and exports were 9.82 billion US dollars. (Xu Jing)

