Longchamp Launches Exclusive Collaboration with Robert Indiana: The Longchamp x Robert Indiana Series

French luxury brand Longchamp has announced the launch of its latest collection, the Longchamp x Robert Indiana series, which pays tribute to the American artist Robert Indiana. The collection integrates Indiana’s iconic “LOVE” artwork into Longchamp’s Le Pliage® handbag, combining the classic rhythm of Indiana with the elegant charm of Longchamp.

Robert Indiana is renowned for pioneering assemblage, hard-edge painting, and Pop Art. His work explores American values and the power of words. The “LOVE” image, which takes the form of a stack, became one of the most famous works of art in the world. Inspired by a series of rubbings that Indiana created and sent to friends in 1964, “LOVE” became a classic artistic element of the 20th century.

Longchamp’s creative director, Sophie Delafontaine, expressed her admiration for Robert Indiana’s talent and his graphic and optimistic works. She believed that his bold spirit and bright energy were very suitable for Longchamp. Delafontaine aimed to reinterpret the universal value of love on the popular Le Pliage® bag, making it destined to become a classic.

The Longchamp x Robert Indiana series features the “LOVE” pattern in three colors on canvas Le Pliage® bags, including travel bags, shoulder bags, clutch bags, and two new square bags. The leather part of the series is made of Le Pliage® classic cowhide material, with the bag body embossed with three monochrome “LOVE” patterns. The collection also includes cowhide keychains, white cotton t-shirts, gray cotton sweatshirts, and a brightly colored scarf that pays tribute to Indiana’s love for words and numerology.

The Longchamp x Robert Indiana series will be available from October 31st at Longchamp offline boutiques, Tmall flagship stores, JD flagship stores, and the official WeChat mini program. The collection combines fashion attitudes with artistic classics, bursting with bright vitality and conveying positive and optimistic emotional resonance.

The collaboration between Longchamp and Robert Indiana was completed in partnership with Artestar, a global licensing agency and creative consulting company specializing in representing the works of well-known artists, photographers, designers, and creative individuals.

