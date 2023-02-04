The history of Catholicism in the native American nations is

little known, but is rife with lessons for lay spirituality,

inculturation, and the New Evangelization. Today’s guest,

journalist Peter Jesserer Smith, shares some of the holy treasures

of American history, such as Joseph Chiwatenhwa and Marie Aonetta,

the Huron “power couple” of evangelization, and the martyrs

(numbering over a thousand) of the La Florida missions.

Links

Homily of Pope St. John Paul II at the Martyrs’ Shrine (Huronia)

on Saturday, 15 September 1984

https://w2.vatican.va/content/john-paul-ii/en/homilies/1984/documents/hf_jp-ii_hom_19840915_santuario-huronia.html

Friends of God: The Early Native Huron Church in

Canadaby Bruce Henry (tells the story of Joseph Chiwatenhwa

and Marie Aonetta) http://www.wyandot.org/friendsofgod.htm

Eustace Ahasistari, Catholic Huron warrior, as described by

Jesuit missionaries

https://books.google.com/books?id=xqRBAAAAYAAJ&pg=PA252&lpg=PA252&dq=Eustace+Ahasistari&source=bl&ots=7ifewQvpp4&sig=1sIn-WpAEKEBgaaEQOhwVvJDkfk&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjehPf5ku_aAhWMnOAKHU7dDzYQ6AEIMDAD#v=onepage&q=Eustace%20Ahasistari&f=false

Articles by Peter Jesserer Smith

America’s first paths of holiness: Lives of indigenous saints

and martyrs

https://angelusnews.com/content/america-s-first-paths-of-holiness-lives-of-indigenous-saints-and-martyrs

Hundreds of Martyrs Sow the Seeds of Faith in the United States

http://www.ncregister.com/daily-news/north-american-martyrs-sow-the-seeds-of-faith-in-the-new-world

St. Kateri Tekakwitha: Our Saint for All Seasons

http://www.angelusnews.com/articles/st-kateri-tekakwitha-our-saint-for-all-seasons

A holy marriage gave the Church a community of native saints,

and St. Kateri Tekakwitha

http://www.angelusnews.com/articles/a-holy-marriage-gave-the-church-a-community-of-native-saints-and-st-kateri-tekakwitha

St. Kateri and the Four Holy Martyrs from Kahnawake

http://www.angelusnews.com/articles/st-kateri-and-the-four-holy-martyrs-from-kahnawake

A proven path to holiness: Mentoring a saint

https://angelusnews.com/content/a-proven-path-to-holiness-mentoring-a-saint

Cause Opens for Nicholas Black Elk, Holy Man of the Lakota

http://www.ncregister.com/daily-news/cause-opens-for-nicholas-black-elk-holy-man-of-the-lakota

Timestamps:

Peter Jesserer Smith interview

3:25 Why is native American Catholic history and culture

important for the New Evangelization?

6:37 St. John Paul II’s 1984 address at the Martyr’s Shrine in

Huronia

7:35 What were the missionaries impressed with in native

American cultures? What aspects of native cultures resonated with

the Gospel? In the Great Lakes region: family-based societies,

devotion to the Creator

11:29 The lay missionary power couple of the Huron: Joseph

Chiwatenhwa (a convert of St. Jean de Brebeuf) and his wife Marie

Aonetta

13:51 Native American societies were set up almost more like the

United States than like Europe, so the old European model of

“convert the king and the people will follow” was and is

obsolete

16:16 More on Joseph and Marie. Women have a lot of authority in

Native societies in this region, so Marie’s active involvement in

evangelization is essential

20:35 Hostility from some natives because Jesuits inadvertently

brought disease, leading to Chiwatenhwa’s martyrdom

32:02 Joseph Chiwatenhwa was the first lay parish administrator

in Canada; Native converts’ devotion to the Eucharist, the Liturgy

of the Hours, and the Rosary

34:18 Not everything in Huron culture was compatible with the

Catholic faith. What would it have meant to be a Huron warrior who

was also a Christian? Example: Eustace Ahasistari

40:00 Funny—well, it’s interesting—it’s not

hilarious—story about Eustace Ahasistari’s and St. Isaac

Jogue’s very different responses to torture

44:35 Reasons why these native Catholics have not been

canonized; their continuing relevance

47:30 Ritual adoption and how it helped transmit the Gospel

between tribes and nations—all the way to St. Kateri Tekakwitha;

the importance of preserving the languages which spread the

faith

52:38 The hundreds of martyrs of the La Florida missions

59:04 The lead martyr, Antonio Cuipa

1:11:18 The lessons of inculturation in native American nations

are increasingly relevant at a time when more and more American

Catholic thinkers are questioning the foundations of our country

and proposing various alternatives

1:12:14 This week’s excerpt: Mary Shelley,

Frankenstein