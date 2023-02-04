Home Entertainment Native American Catholicism & the New Evangelization–Peter Jesserer Smith
Entertainment

Native American Catholicism & the New Evangelization–Peter Jesserer Smith

by admin
Native American Catholicism & the New Evangelization–Peter Jesserer Smith

May 16, 2018

The history of Catholicism in the native American nations is
little known, but is rife with lessons for lay spirituality,
inculturation, and the New Evangelization. Today’s guest,
journalist Peter Jesserer Smith, shares some of the holy treasures
of American history, such as Joseph Chiwatenhwa and Marie Aonetta,
the Huron “power couple” of evangelization, and the martyrs
(numbering over a thousand) of the La Florida missions.

Links

Homily of Pope St. John Paul II at the Martyrs’ Shrine (Huronia)
on Saturday, 15 September 1984
https://w2.vatican.va/content/john-paul-ii/en/homilies/1984/documents/hf_jp-ii_hom_19840915_santuario-huronia.html

Friends of God: The Early Native Huron Church in
Canadaby Bruce Henry (tells the story of Joseph Chiwatenhwa
and Marie Aonetta) http://www.wyandot.org/friendsofgod.htm

Eustace Ahasistari, Catholic Huron warrior, as described by
Jesuit missionaries
https://books.google.com/books?id=xqRBAAAAYAAJ&pg=PA252&lpg=PA252&dq=Eustace+Ahasistari&source=bl&ots=7ifewQvpp4&sig=1sIn-WpAEKEBgaaEQOhwVvJDkfk&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjehPf5ku_aAhWMnOAKHU7dDzYQ6AEIMDAD#v=onepage&q=Eustace%20Ahasistari&f=false

Articles by Peter Jesserer Smith

America’s first paths of holiness: Lives of indigenous saints
and martyrs
https://angelusnews.com/content/america-s-first-paths-of-holiness-lives-of-indigenous-saints-and-martyrs

Hundreds of Martyrs Sow the Seeds of Faith in the United States

http://www.ncregister.com/daily-news/north-american-martyrs-sow-the-seeds-of-faith-in-the-new-world

St. Kateri Tekakwitha: Our Saint for All Seasons
http://www.angelusnews.com/articles/st-kateri-tekakwitha-our-saint-for-all-seasons

A holy marriage gave the Church a community of native saints,
and St. Kateri Tekakwitha
http://www.angelusnews.com/articles/a-holy-marriage-gave-the-church-a-community-of-native-saints-and-st-kateri-tekakwitha

St. Kateri and the Four Holy Martyrs from Kahnawake
http://www.angelusnews.com/articles/st-kateri-and-the-four-holy-martyrs-from-kahnawake

A proven path to holiness: Mentoring a saint
https://angelusnews.com/content/a-proven-path-to-holiness-mentoring-a-saint

Cause Opens for Nicholas Black Elk, Holy Man of the Lakota

http://www.ncregister.com/daily-news/cause-opens-for-nicholas-black-elk-holy-man-of-the-lakota

Timestamps:

Peter Jesserer Smith interview

3:25 Why is native American Catholic history and culture
important for the New Evangelization?

6:37 St. John Paul II’s 1984 address at the Martyr’s Shrine in
Huronia

7:35 What were the missionaries impressed with in native
American cultures? What aspects of native cultures resonated with
the Gospel? In the Great Lakes region: family-based societies,
devotion to the Creator

See also  Director Liu Jing's first theatrical work "You in My World" is scheduled to meet you in the summer on June 24th - Qianlong.com.cn

11:29 The lay missionary power couple of the Huron: Joseph
Chiwatenhwa (a convert of St. Jean de Brebeuf) and his wife Marie
Aonetta

13:51 Native American societies were set up almost more like the
United States than like Europe, so the old European model of
“convert the king and the people will follow” was and is
obsolete

16:16 More on Joseph and Marie. Women have a lot of authority in
Native societies in this region, so Marie’s active involvement in
evangelization is essential

20:35 Hostility from some natives because Jesuits inadvertently
brought disease, leading to Chiwatenhwa’s martyrdom

32:02 Joseph Chiwatenhwa was the first lay parish administrator
in Canada; Native converts’ devotion to the Eucharist, the Liturgy
of the Hours, and the Rosary

34:18 Not everything in Huron culture was compatible with the
Catholic faith. What would it have meant to be a Huron warrior who
was also a Christian? Example: Eustace Ahasistari

40:00 Funny—well, it’s interesting—it’s not
hilarious—story about Eustace Ahasistari’s and St. Isaac
Jogue’s very different responses to torture

44:35 Reasons why these native Catholics have not been
canonized; their continuing relevance

47:30 Ritual adoption and how it helped transmit the Gospel
between tribes and nations—all the way to St. Kateri Tekakwitha;
the importance of preserving the languages which spread the
faith

52:38 The hundreds of martyrs of the La Florida missions

59:04 The lead martyr, Antonio Cuipa

1:11:18 The lessons of inculturation in native American nations
are increasingly relevant at a time when more and more American
Catholic thinkers are questioning the foundations of our country
and proposing various alternatives

See also  Louis Vuitton Announces Its Latest Collaboration with Yayoi Kusama | Hypebeast

1:12:14 This week’s excerpt: Mary Shelley,
Frankenstein

You may also like

A Working Actor’s Working Faith–Tony Mockus, Sr.

The Largest Civil Disobedience Movement in U.S. History–Bill...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 4: The Marian...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 5: Hospital Dreams—Chris...

150 Years of Holy Preaching–Fr. John Maria Devaney,...

Inflation Is a Sin–Guido Hülsmann

How to Stop Public Porn–Abriana Chilelli

How to Start an Institutional Apostolate, Part 1–Jeff...

How to Start an Institutional Apostolate, Part 2—Jeff...

Music and Morals–Fr. Basil Cole, O.P.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy