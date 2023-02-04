May 16, 2018
The history of Catholicism in the native American nations is
little known, but is rife with lessons for lay spirituality,
inculturation, and the New Evangelization. Today’s guest,
journalist Peter Jesserer Smith, shares some of the holy treasures
of American history, such as Joseph Chiwatenhwa and Marie Aonetta,
the Huron “power couple” of evangelization, and the martyrs
(numbering over a thousand) of the La Florida missions.
Links
Homily of Pope St. John Paul II at the Martyrs’ Shrine (Huronia)
on Saturday, 15 September 1984
https://w2.vatican.va/content/john-paul-ii/en/homilies/1984/documents/hf_jp-ii_hom_19840915_santuario-huronia.html
Friends of God: The Early Native Huron Church in
Canadaby Bruce Henry (tells the story of Joseph Chiwatenhwa
and Marie Aonetta) http://www.wyandot.org/friendsofgod.htm
Eustace Ahasistari, Catholic Huron warrior, as described by
Jesuit missionaries
https://books.google.com/books?id=xqRBAAAAYAAJ&pg=PA252&lpg=PA252&dq=Eustace+Ahasistari&source=bl&ots=7ifewQvpp4&sig=1sIn-WpAEKEBgaaEQOhwVvJDkfk&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjehPf5ku_aAhWMnOAKHU7dDzYQ6AEIMDAD#v=onepage&q=Eustace%20Ahasistari&f=false
Articles by Peter Jesserer Smith
America’s first paths of holiness: Lives of indigenous saints
and martyrs
https://angelusnews.com/content/america-s-first-paths-of-holiness-lives-of-indigenous-saints-and-martyrs
Hundreds of Martyrs Sow the Seeds of Faith in the United States
http://www.ncregister.com/daily-news/north-american-martyrs-sow-the-seeds-of-faith-in-the-new-world
St. Kateri Tekakwitha: Our Saint for All Seasons
http://www.angelusnews.com/articles/st-kateri-tekakwitha-our-saint-for-all-seasons
A holy marriage gave the Church a community of native saints,
and St. Kateri Tekakwitha
http://www.angelusnews.com/articles/a-holy-marriage-gave-the-church-a-community-of-native-saints-and-st-kateri-tekakwitha
St. Kateri and the Four Holy Martyrs from Kahnawake
http://www.angelusnews.com/articles/st-kateri-and-the-four-holy-martyrs-from-kahnawake
A proven path to holiness: Mentoring a saint
https://angelusnews.com/content/a-proven-path-to-holiness-mentoring-a-saint
Cause Opens for Nicholas Black Elk, Holy Man of the Lakota
http://www.ncregister.com/daily-news/cause-opens-for-nicholas-black-elk-holy-man-of-the-lakota
Timestamps:
Peter Jesserer Smith interview
3:25 Why is native American Catholic history and culture
important for the New Evangelization?
6:37 St. John Paul II’s 1984 address at the Martyr’s Shrine in
Huronia
7:35 What were the missionaries impressed with in native
American cultures? What aspects of native cultures resonated with
the Gospel? In the Great Lakes region: family-based societies,
devotion to the Creator
11:29 The lay missionary power couple of the Huron: Joseph
Chiwatenhwa (a convert of St. Jean de Brebeuf) and his wife Marie
Aonetta
13:51 Native American societies were set up almost more like the
United States than like Europe, so the old European model of
“convert the king and the people will follow” was and is
obsolete
16:16 More on Joseph and Marie. Women have a lot of authority in
Native societies in this region, so Marie’s active involvement in
evangelization is essential
20:35 Hostility from some natives because Jesuits inadvertently
brought disease, leading to Chiwatenhwa’s martyrdom
32:02 Joseph Chiwatenhwa was the first lay parish administrator
in Canada; Native converts’ devotion to the Eucharist, the Liturgy
of the Hours, and the Rosary
34:18 Not everything in Huron culture was compatible with the
Catholic faith. What would it have meant to be a Huron warrior who
was also a Christian? Example: Eustace Ahasistari
40:00 Funny—well, it’s interesting—it’s not
hilarious—story about Eustace Ahasistari’s and St. Isaac
Jogue’s very different responses to torture
44:35 Reasons why these native Catholics have not been
canonized; their continuing relevance
47:30 Ritual adoption and how it helped transmit the Gospel
between tribes and nations—all the way to St. Kateri Tekakwitha;
the importance of preserving the languages which spread the
faith
52:38 The hundreds of martyrs of the La Florida missions
59:04 The lead martyr, Antonio Cuipa
1:11:18 The lessons of inculturation in native American nations
are increasingly relevant at a time when more and more American
Catholic thinkers are questioning the foundations of our country
and proposing various alternatives
1:12:14 This week’s excerpt: Mary Shelley,
