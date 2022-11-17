At around three o’clock in the morning on November 17, Pan Yueming posted on social platforms, “Is there any difference between missing you and dying?”.

Pan Yueming’s self-expression made fans ridicule “Pan Zi, this is not Moments”, “Did you cut the wrong number brother”, “Brother, did you have a nightmare”, “Did you drink too much brother”, and netizens commented “Uncle, aren’t you awake yet?” Netizens’ comments are very interesting.

It is reported that at around 9 pm yesterday (16th), Pan Yueming posted that he was “sleepy a bit early”. Pan Yueming posted another post in the middle of the night today, and netizens teased, “Let’s talk about it, don’t go to bed so early next time.”

Pan Yueming, born on May 9, 1974 in Xicheng District, Beijing, is an actor from Mainland China and graduated from the Film and Television Production Department of the Art Department of Beijing Normal University.

In 1994, he participated in his first TV series “The Romance of the Three Kingdoms” and officially entered the film and television circle. His representative films and TV dramas include “White Night Chasing the Murder”, “The Legend of the White Snake”, “Moment in Beijing”, “Red Clothes Square”, “The Peacock Flies to the Southeast” and so on.

Pan Yueming won the Outstanding Newcomer Award at the 9th China Film Huabiao Awards, and the “Breakthrough Performance Award of the Year” at the 9th China Film Golden Broom Awards.

